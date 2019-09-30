LEXINGTON — For the second year in a row, the Winchester High football team is starting the season with a 3-0 record. Sachems’ coach Wally Dembowski is equally pleased that it was the third time in his tenure they had beaten Lexington, a team that scored 42 points in each of their last two meetings.
Winchester fell behind by scores of 7-0 and 14-7 in the first quarter, before scoring the final 27 points in a 34-14 triumph, Friday night at Dr. Harold Crumb Field.
The Sachems continued to thrive offensively behind their three-pronged rushing attack of quarterback (Touchdown) Tommy Degnan, and running backs Jimmy Gibbons and Derek Gianci.
Degnan ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third, while Gibbons and Gianci ran for one touchdown each. Kicker Mario Caloiero was four for five on point after attempts.
The Minutemen appeared to be picking up where they left off the previous two years. Behind the quickness and elusiveness of new quarterback Mason Hatfield, Lexington scored touchdowns on its first two drives, the second of which covered 67 yards on one play.
“He was a tough son of a gun who has a lot of football left in him,” said Dembowski, of Hatfield, a junior signal caller. “We practiced for him but his quickness caught us by surprise because we don’t have anyone who can emulate him in practice.”
The Sachems scored on its first drive, too, sparked by a 47-yard gallop from Gibbons around right end on his first rushing attempt from the Winchester 28.
After Gianci took a two-yard loss while giving Gibbons a breather, Degnan picked up seven yards on second down, and Gibbons 10 more on third down to give the Sachems first and goal from the 10.
After the next two plays combined to lose five yards, Degnan dropped back to pass, and then scrambled around left end for 15 yards and a touchdown, running over a Lexington safety just prior to entering the end zone.
Lexington started its next drive on its 33, and Hatfield started left and then cut through a hole that sprung him into the Sachem secondary. Hatfield made it all the way to about the Winchester 10 where a defensive back punched the ball from his grasp. The ball bounced forward down near the goal line, where a player from each team missed a chance to fall on it. Hatfield scrambled back to his feet and it was he who fell on the ball in the end zone for a 14-7 Minuteman lead, with 4:12 left in the opening quarter.
“Two drives in I thought they were going to put up 42 (points), like the last two times we were here,” said Dembowski. “We got back to being where we needed to be, in a better spot. The defense stepped up and I’m proud of them.”
It did not hurt that Lexington kept shooting itself in the foot with offensive penalties. After a five-yard false start penalty to start its third drive, Winchester defensive tackle Aria Manfred caught running back Patrick Crogan, who scored the first touchdown, in the backfield for a six-yard loss, leading to a three-and-out.
The Sachems turned the ball over on downs on their second drive, but started the third drive on the 45, where they would embark on a 55-yard scoring drive in just five plays.
The key play was the touchdown, which was a wide receiver screen to the left. Brady Martin caught the ball and raced down the sideline 47 yards to tie the game at 14-14, with 9:33 left in the second quarter.
“We had some fantastic runs, the screen for the touchdown was a huge play,” said Dembowski. “We had fantastic execution for the most part, and we’ll come back in (Saturday) morning and correct the boo-boos.”
Lexington had three penalties in its next drive for a total of minus-25 yards, plus two sacks by Jakob Flores and Grigory Dushkin. By the time fourth down came around, the Minutemen were punting from the 11, while needing 45 yards to get a first down.
Winchester took over at the Lexington 45, where it pieced together a nine-play drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:17 left before halftime.
Degnan got one first down with an 8-yard pass to Flores, and a five-yard run. After a sack, Gianci picked up 14 yards on two carries for another first down at the 20. An offsides penalty put the ball on the 15, and four plays later, Gianci scored from seven yards out, taking the ball up the middle and then towards the left into the end zone.
“To our credit our offense did a fantastic job tonight,” said Dembowski. “This is the first time this year they played a complete game, they really did. The guys up front opened up some holes, the running backs made some plays.”
The Sachems attack was extremely potent when they got the ball back to start the third quarter on the 41. Gibbons picked up 25 and 16 yards on his first two carries, before Degnan got the final 18 on a quarterback draw. Along the way, one Minuteman defender attempted to wrap him up, but Degnan just brushed him off and kept going on into the end zone. The kick was wide left, leaving it a 27-14 Winchester lead after three quarters.
There was an exchange of punts before Lexington drove from its 12 into Sachems’ territory, late in the third quarter. The Minutemen picked up first downs on a 7-yard run by running back Kieran Parikh, a 15-yard pass interference penalty, and an 11-yard completion from Hatfield to Keegan Thourani.
The drive stalled after Degnan, as a linebacker, caught Charles Mabardy for an 8-yard loss, and then Dushkin sacked Hatfield for a second time.
Winchester scored its final touchdown on the first drive of the fourth quarter. It covered 47 yards in 10 plays, with the focus on giving the ball to Gibbons. He rushed for 36 yards on eight carries on the drive, and 137 yards in the game on 15 carries. The two-yard touchdown was his first of the season.
Lexington’s last two drives ended with a Coleman Edwards fumble recovery, and a Henry Kraft interception.
“The defense got tired at the end, but they were running all over the place,” said Dembowski. “I’m super-happy for these kids. This was a great win. We had only beaten them twice since I’ve been here.”
Winchester returns home on Friday to face Belmont at Knowlton Stadium in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
— MARK NADEAU
BURLINGTON 21, WATERTOWN 20
WATERTOWN — The Burlington High football team rolled into Watertown with their 2-0 record like a train ready to roll down the tracks for their third straight victory.
However, the train hit some bumps in the track, but the Red Devils persevered through early offensive struggles and injuries to outlast the feisty Raiders, 21-20, at Victory Field in Watertown on Friday night.
Senior John Hurley scored two touchdowns and made a huge defensive play, stopping Mason Andrade’s two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter that would have given Watertown the lead.
“The fullback came out to block me and I tried to shed off the block and I got my hands on him and then a couple of my guys came in and finished off the play,” said Hurley.
The Devils had to overcome injuries to starting wide receiver/safety Matt Pinkham and starting center/middle linebacker Dalton MacKinnon.
“I’m just proud of the fight we had, and we just never gave up tonight,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “We didn’t come close to playing our best, but we kept clawing and fighting and that is what good teams do.”
Burlington trailed twice in the game and battled back after their offense went three and out three times in the first half.
After the Devils could not move the ball after gaining one first down on their opening drive, Watertown marched down the field with ease going 83 yards on nine plays capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown run from David Manoukian.
“It sounds weird, but I think we needed to get punched in the face to start the game,” said MacKay. “We were out of it before the game and it was kind of a weird week of practice. As we started to make plays on defense, we started to get up to game speed. We have to get up to game speed faster. We haven’t done that to start a game.”
While the defense improved as the first half wore on, the offense sputtered with two consecutive three and outs.
Late in the second quarter and trailing 7-0, the Burlington offense got going and went on a 14-play, 76-yard drive with Khyle Pena scoring on a three-yard run. Liam Brown connected on the first of his three extra points on the night.
Watertown would respond on the ensuing kick-off returning the kick 78 yards for the touchdown and a 14-7 lead they brought into halftime.
Burlington opened the second half with an emphatic answer, an eight-play scoring drive, all on the ground finished off on a three-yard touchdown run by Hurley to tie the game at 14.
Both teams’ offenses went quiet for the remainder of the third quarter before Josh MacLeod made the next key play, an interception of a Brennan Cook pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, and his return set the Devils up at the Watertown 28-yard line.
The ground game finished off the drive on a Hurley four-yard touchdown run for Burlington’s first lead of the night at 21-14. Pena ran a perfect read/pass option (with Hurley) for most of the second half which Watertown had a hard time stopping.
However, Watertown marched down the field with running back Mason Andrade playing quarterback for most of the drive, in for an injured Brandon Cook. The Raiders scored when backup quarterback Will Dolan connected with David Manoukian on fourth and goal to cut the deficit to 21-20.
Watertown coach John Cacace went for the two and Hurley had the answer with his tackle of Andrade.
The Raiders went for the onsides kick and execute it to perfection when Andrade dribbled the ball straight ahead and recovered.
But the Burlington defense (with Pena at linebacker due to the MacKinnon injury) would rise again when Manoukian fumbled and Jake McCauley recovered.
After Pena powered for two more first downs, he took a knee to seal the victory. The senior quarterback completed just two passes on the night, but his 106 rushing yards led an offense who found a hole in the Watertown defense throughout the second half.
Burlington (3-0) will host Wakefield Friday at Varsity Field. The game is still officially scheduled for 7 p.m. as of press time but is subject to change.
— BRYAN BROTHERS
(For more Burlington sports from Bryan Brothers, log on to: OWOLS.org)
