WOBURN — The Woburn High girls’ hockey team has a brand new look to it, this year, and the Tanners were put to the test right away, Saturday afternoon at O’Brien Rink.
Wo-burn rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two goals, early in the second half, but Arlington managed to score again later in the half to forge a 2-2 tie.
Games this season will be played in halves, with the second period divided equally between the two for stanzas that are 22:30 long. Yes, it will take some getting used to for everyone.
The players and coaches were just happy to have the season underway after the long process to get to this point.
“It felt great to play a game (Saturday),” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. “There has been so much uncertainty and we are happy and appreciative to have the chance to be here.”
The goalies were the stars of the show, on Saturday, as both Tanners’ goalie Alyssa Wackrow and Spy ponder goalie Elise Rodd made 16 saves.
Woburn went with two lines primarily, with the first line including Bella Shaw, Kelsey Ficociello and Aly Haggerty, and the second including cagey veterans Mackenzie Russo and ML Pineros, plus eighth-grader Madelyn Soderquist.
The Tanners killed off one penalty, but the Spy Ponders drew first blood a few minutes later. Sophomore Maddie Kepelka took a pass from Elena Voulgaris, high in the slot, and beat Wackrow with a wicked wrist shot at 15:40.
“Arlington is a very good team,” said Kennedy. “They have talented players and depth. We knew that we would have to come out here and give it our best to be able to skate with them.”
Woburn took a late penalty, with about a minute left in the first half, which carried over to the first minute of the second half.
The Spy Ponders had a couple of dangerous flurries in front of the Tanner net during that latter portion, and Wackrow was on her toes to make about five saves.
After the penalty was killed off, Woburn took advantage of a couple transition rushes to score goals on consecutive shifts by the second line.
Pineros stole the puck at center ice and broke in down the right side. Rodd made a save on her, and on a rebound by Soderquist. Pinero kept the play alive by sending the puck into the right corner. Soderquist scooped it up, skated through the right circle and sent a shot on net that found its way past Rodd to tie the game at 1-1.
Two minutes later, at 4:28, Soderquist struck again, this time taking the puck out of the right corner and going directly to the net. She beat Rodd short-side to give the Tanners a 2-1 lead.
Russo and Shaw each had great looks at the net with an opportunity to pad the lead, but were denied by Rodd. Russo used her speed to get between the defenseman and the goalie, and Shaw just found a lane that led her right to the net.
Arlington also had to kill off a Woburn power play that came soon after before they tied the game at 15:41. Grace Corsetti took a puck from Devin Norman over at the left boards and flung it towards the net. The puck went through some skates before getting past Wackrow to tie it at 2-2.
The Spy Ponders took a penalty with about 30 seconds left but the Tanners were unable to do much with it before the final horn sounded.
“I really think we carried most of the play, (Saturday), and that was good to see,” said Kennedy. “Our puck movement and possession were strong. I think our forwards made good decisions. On the back end of things, Alyssa was solid and the defensive play in front of her was skilled and hard-nosed.”
The Tanners were appreciative of all the people involved from many places who helped make Saturday’s game and potentially the rest of the season possible.
“We are thankful to the Woburn school committee along with the district and high school administrations for making sure the kids had a chance to play,” said Kennedy. “The nice things that our kids have taken full advantage of that opportunity. We have had a great couple weeks of practice and they carried that forward into the game.”
The two teams will stage the rematch at Arlington on Saturday (11:50 a.m.) at Ed Burns Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.