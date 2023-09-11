WOBURN — There is no mystery what the Woburn High football team wants to do to its opponents on offense this year and that is run the ball on them.
Game 1 was a success as the Tanners, led by their All-Scholastic running back Bryan Ferreira (184 yards, 3 TDs), raced out on Longmeadow and posted a solid 28-8 victory in the season opener.
The Tanners have a solid core of known commodities like Ferreira and a veteran defense, but the newcomers who were playing their first real varsity football held up very well.
Of note, the young offensive line that brought back just one starter got off their blocks well and opened the holes for nearly 300 yards rushing.
“They were great, so much improved,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “When we left Danvers (a scrimmage) I was concerned. But since then we’ve been coming off the ball much better. They still have a lot to learn but I thought they were awesome.”
Sophomore Anderson Pignaton (left tackle), junior Joe Sena (left guard), junior center Dante DellaGrotte, junior Jayden Castriotta (right guard) and JJ Merlain (right tackle), the lone senior.
Ferreira continues to close in on the career rushing record at Woburn High. His 184 yards on the ground puts him at 3,249. Ahead of him is Mike Wall (3,345) and Tom Hart (3,522).
The 5-8, 185-pounder would have added to those totals in the second half but was suffering from leg cramps as were a number of Woburn players.
“I was surprised it was that bad,” said Belcher of the cramping. “I know we’re in shape. We spent like $200 in pedialyte for them to have at lunch. We have to figure that out. It is more what they eat all week and they need to load up on sodium and potassium.”
Before the cramping, Ferreira wasted no time scoring his first touchdown of the season.
After a Longmeadow three-and-out, Ferreira took a toss left and went 53 yards for the score. He also ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Later, Woburn mounted an 84-yard, 10-play drive that was all on the ground. Ferreira bounced it out to the right from the eight to go in standing on the first play of the second quarter. Again he rushed in the conversion for a 16-0 lead.
But, Longmeadow is a quality opponent out of western Mass and also ran the ball pretty well on a veteran Woburn defense. Lucca Marino did the bulk of the ballcarrying on the ensuing Lancers’ drive. He scored on a five-yard run and also rushed for the two points to cut the Tanner lead in half at 16-8.
Junior Caeden Davis earned the start at quarterback for Woburn. He did not have to throw the ball much but did make his lone completion a significant one as his nine-yard connection with Ryan Lush on a third and seven from the Woburn 32 picked up a first down to extend the drive.
Ultimately, Ferreira scored on a 27-yard run with a nifty cut at the line that sprung him the rest of the way.
Marc Cutone came on for the extra point kick but the exchange wasn’t clean and the Tanners had to try to run in the two but failed. Still, it was a 22-8 at the half.
There was no scoring in the fast-moving third quarter. The cramps were hindering the Tanners at this point. Fortunately, Belcher could turn at this point to Lush, the team’s speedster, who went down the left sideline early in the fourth quarter for a 67-yard dash for the touchdown and a 28-8 lead.
Longmeadow turned it over on the next series, coughing the ball up on a 32-yard run thanks to Evan Kolodko knocking it loose.
Castriotta had a late sack on the Lancers final series to just about end a chance at more points.
“It was good to win 28-8,” said Belcher. “I think Longmeadow is pretty good. We still have a lot to fix, but it’s not from lack of effort. This is a fun group, they’ll fix it. They ask the right questions.”
Woburn hosts Burlington this Friday at 7 p.m. in the latest installment of the “Battle of Winn Street.”
