BURLINGTON — The Woburn High wrestling team remains in search of its first dual meet victory after Burlington got the best of the Tanners, 42-34, Thursday night at Vanella Gym.
Woburn was able to fill out most of the lineup, but the Red Devils did better in the actual matches, winning by fall in five out of six.
"I would call that frustrating," said Woburn coach Mike Parziale. "I thought some of our guys could have won matches that they didn't, and got pinned. Every guy who wrestled and lost, got pinned, and that's not going to help."
"We were pretty happy," said Burlington coach Paul Shvartsman. "There were a couple matches that I thought would be closer, and we got pins, so it was pretty good."
The Devils are now only 3-9-1 on the season.
"We had a couple guys under the weather, a little bit, one kid home sick," said Shvartsman. "When you have nine guys to start with, it's not good for dual wins."
Woburn had the numbers this year, compared to the last few seasons, but most of its team is first-year wrestlers who are just learning the sport. This made Burlington's task of putting together a lineup with eight wrestlers a little easier.
"I didn't think too much about it, I kind of knew where I wanted to put the kids to give them the best opportunity to win," said Shvartsman. "Then it's up to them, and we have some young kids."
"They've got heart, they're good kids who keep coming back," said Parziale, of his young squad. "It's a matter of time; they need more experience."
The evening card began at 106, where Woburn's Cam Ackerman faced Burlington's Molly Moroney. The Devil sophomore hung in there for the better part of the first two rounds before Ackerman pulled away to an 11-2 major decision.
"Our 106-pounder Molly Moroney absolutely wrestled her heart out," said Shvartsman. "She has night an day improved from last year, which is nice to see."
One of the highlights of the Burlington season, thus far, was Moroney getting her first varsity win - at the Lowell Holidays. What makes it special to the program is that her father and two oldest brothers are former Red Devil wrestlers.
The forfeit procession began at 113, with Burlington forfeiting four weight classes in succession to give Woburn a 28-0 lead.
The next contested match was at 138, where Nick Silva got the win by fall in the first round at 1:20.
The Devils then got two of the forfeit losses back when when the Tanners forfeited at 145 and 160. The 152 match was declared a no contest.
It was 28-18 at this point, and this was where Burlington strung together three consecutive wins by fall to take a 36-28 lead.
Jaden Alford won in the first round at 170, Ahmad Kisabni pinned in the third round at 182, and Ronan Noke pinned in the first minute at 195.
After getting six more forfeit points at 220, Woburn was only two points behind with one match left to go, but Tim Vadnais clinched the victory for the Devils with a pin in 2:13 at heavyweight.
"On the positive side we are young, the kids are still learning," said Parziale. "The mentality is not quite there yet. I've got to keep working and improving on some positions. Some posiitions in wrestling you can't get out of, and you end up getting pinned."
