WOBURN — The Burlington High boys' hockey team pulled off a first-round surprise in the Middlesex League playoffs, knocking off top seed and Middlesex League Liberty champion Woburn, 4-1, Wednesday at O'Brien Rink.
Burlington captain Jack Jay led the way for the Red Devils with a pair of goals, while Colin Browne had a goal and an assist. Nolan Kelleher picked up the victory in net, holding the high-scoring Tanners to a single goal in the first period.
The Red Devils moved on to the semifinals where they lost to Winchester.
“We picked a bad day to have a bad game,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “They played with enthusiasm and we didn't play with enthusiasm.”
Burlington took a 1-0 lead in the first minute to set the tone for a potential upset. Woburn sniper Jonathan Surrette tied the game a little over midway through the half, but Jay scored on the power play at 18:09 to put Burlington ahead to stay.
Browne added a huge insurance goal to give the Devils a 3-1 lead going into the second half.
Jay put even more pressure on the Tanners when he scored early in the second half, and Woburn could not solve Kelleher the rest of the way.
Woburn ends its season with a 7-3-1 final record.
