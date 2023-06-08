LYNN — On Wednesday afternoon the Reading High baseball team was unable to take advantage of its early scoring opportunities and that once again plagued it in a 4-0 elimination loss in the Division 2 tournament to 10th-seeded St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Fraser Field.
Through five innings Reading had the best of the scoring chances despite being down 1-0. But, after Reading went down 1-2-3 in the sixth, the Spartans (15-7) put the game away with three runs.
Michael Demaino led the inning off against Rocket starter Jack Raimo with a double to right center field.
The next batter, Reading native Tad Giardina, was hit by a pitch which ended Raimo’s day.
Nick Bartalini came on relief and when Cam McGonagle squared to bunt the pitch hit him up high to load the bases with no outs.
The wildness continued when Chris Marks walked on four pitches to force in the second Spartan run.
After one out, pinch hitter Josh Doney had the biggest hit on the day when he doubled on a line drive to left center to bring home two more runs and a seemingly insurmountable 4-0 lead.
St. Mary’s put a run on the board in the second inning which turned out to be all it needed.
Marks singled to start the inning and Shea Newhall also followed with a sharp single to right field.
After a strikeout and a fielder’s choice runners were on the corners with two outs. David Driscoll then singled over the shortstop’s head to bring in the game’s first run.
At the time it did not appear that would be enough to beat the Rockets as they put runners on each of the first four innings against St. Mary’s starter Tommy Falasca.
The biggest threat for Reading was in the third inning when Nick Mazzarella’s ground ball was booted at third base to start the inning.
A Raimo sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Bryan Beneke to second base.
Bartalini’s single to left field was too hard to bring home Beneke and runners were on the corners with one out.
With Reading struggling to score for much of the late season, coach Dave Blanchard tried to mix things up and had Will Moore bunt, in what was designed to be a safety squeeze.
Moore’s bunt needed to be closer to the line to allow Beneke to score from third base. Instead it was bunted too hard and pitcher Falasca fielded it easily for what turned out to be a routine out at first base and no run scoring.
The next batter Ben Wright flew out to center field and the inning ended up being another frustrating result for the Rocket offense.
Reading again put pressure on the Spartan defense in the fourth when a Michael Fabiano single and a two-out walk to Ryan Mulvey put the tying run on second base.
Falasca escaped by inducing Mazzarella to pop out in foul territory to first baseman Newhall.
The Spartan outfield was busy all afternoon and in the fifth inning tracked down three hard hit balls all on a line including an athletic running catch by Giardina off Moore’s bat to rob him of extra bases.
Reading did not go down easily as it was still energized and put on a last-ditch attempt to push some runs across the plate in its last at-bat of the season.
After Matt Walsh reached on an error, Mazzarella singled with one out to put the tying run in the on-deck circle.
A rally or even a run, however, was not in the cards for the low-scoring Rockets as the last two batters were retired by Falasca ( 7 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 6 K, 1 BB) to end their season.
“The way we ended in the seventh speaks to their fight,” said Blanchard. “We always talk about that baseball doesn’t have a clock and we always have a chance and I think that was evident the way we played until the last out.”
Reading ended up with a 15-7 record and for the third straight year it won a tournament game before bowing out.
This one may have been a bit more disappointing as the team had 10 seniors and received excellent pitching with an above average defense the second part of the season.
The one area that was below average was not hitting but scoring. The Rockets had the second lowest runs scored in the entire Middlesex League, for a first-place team that is a surprising statistic.
Despite the in-the-moment disappointment most programs would be very happy with a share of a league title and a tournament win over the seventh seeded Div. 2 team in the state.
“There is a lot to proud of in the big picture and even today,” said Blanchard. “The 10 seniors had great careers for us, and I am going to remember the individuals and big moments and not the disappointment we are feeling right now.”
Next year will be a transition year for the Rockets as they return just six players of which only one saw consistent playing time in the second half of the season. The question will be is it a re-build or a re-load?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.