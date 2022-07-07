READING — The Reading High softball team will have a new bench boss for the first time in a quarter century next season as long-time head coach Jill McElroy is stepping down after 25 incredible years.
McElroy, 49, announced her retirement last week and has accomplished so much in her time at the helm in Reading including a state championship in 2001 and having her teams qualify for the tournament in 24 of her 25 years coaching.
McElroy is leaving behind a legacy at Reading Memorial High School. Her teams went an astounding 391-160 (.710 winning percentage) with nine overall Middlesex League titles.
As well as winning the State Title in 2001, McElroy’s 2007 and 2015 teams were both sectional champs.
McElroy expressed how much of an honor it was to coach at Reading for the last 25 years and has several different moments that made coaching so special to her.
“There are many moments in my career that I consider great and all for different reasons,” said McElroy. “Obviously the 2001 team that won the state title was special. It was a year when all the newspapers were writing that the ‘cupboard was bare’ and we didn't have any business being on the same field as the power house Taunton, but yet we beat them and ended up winning it all.
Having former players come back after years away from high school saying to me ‘now I get it, thank you’ is a great feeling.”
McElroy also harped upon getting to know so many different families over the years including so many sets of siblings that made her experience even greater.
“Being able to coach more than one sibling in a family and getting to know that family was great to me,” said McElroy. “Then there was this past season, which had talent and chemistry that you don't always find. So to say what my greatest moment is so hard for me. Coaching for as long as I have at the level I have is the greatest feeling.”
McElroy played travel softball in high school before going on to play at Seton Hall in New Jersey on a scholarship. Following that, she got into coaching for a team in which her dad started called the Krush and it took off from there.
“In high school I played travel ball and my family got hooked,” said McElroy. “Everyone in my family loved the game. I went to Seton Hall in New Jersey on a softball scholarship and stayed there for two years and then transferred due to my father being ill. But, my dad started a team called the Krush and that's where I started my coaching. I was then able to get an assistant job with Everett High School before I applied for the head coach position at Reading.”
McElroy couldn’t have drawn up a better final team to go out with as this past year’s team was a very special one.
The 2022 team had an exceptional season going 19-3 overall and winning the Middlesex League Liberty Division title. Its season ended in MIAA Division 1 tournament in the Round of 16 to a tough Peabody team. McElroy expressed that she had been thinking about retirement and this was the perfect way to end it.
“This was a great group,” said McElroy. “They had the talent and the chemistry which is hard to get with one team. I told them at the banquet it was such a joy to coach them. It was a team that not just enjoyed softball, but enjoyed life. I know this sounds odd but any doubt I might have had on retiring this team confirmed to me that this was the right time, this was the year.”
McElroy said that this just felt like the right time to retire as she has committed so many years of her life to the sport of softball and there comes a time when you need to close a chapter.
“It was not a matter of wanting to retire for me, it is the right thing to do,” said McElroy. “I think too many people stay in the job for too long. I have always done this job for the right reasons. I don't think you ever know when the right time is. I still have the drive, desire and knowledge of the game, I just cannot commit 100 percent of my time and if that is not happening then it is time to go.”
Now McElroy has all these great memories and experiences to look back on and though this was the right time to retire for her, there are certainly aspects she is going to miss. She hopes to bring the joy of the game to her own kids, so one day they can enjoy it just as much as she did.
“What I will miss most is the challenge of taking a new group of girls and molding them into a competitive team,” said McElroy. “Also the 3:30 practices, 4:15 games, away game bus rides, calling my assistants four times a day to talk strategy and lineups, yelling at umpires, teaching new skills, player development, seeing young girls become successful women and talking with (the local press) after every game. I will miss it all. But on the bright side, what I do look forward to is bringing my own kids as a fan to watch the game I love.”
Jill McElroy leaves behind quite the legacy at Reading High, a legacy she should be so proud of and she will be missed by the entire Reading Softball community for all her hard work and dedication to the sport.
Here is a link to Jill McElroy's RMHS Hall of Fame induction video
