WATERTOWN — The Woburn Summer Tanners maintained their one-point lead in the Lou Tompkins A Division baseball standings with a 15-1 win over Belmont/Watertown, Tuesday night at Victory Field.
Woburn faced one of the hotter teams in the league, Thursday night in Waltham. Last night, the Tanners faced perhaps the coldest team. The last-place Marauders have lost by lopsided scores in each of their last three games.
Despite having a couple key bats out of the lineup, Woburn returned to its hot-hitting form, last night, scoring its 15 runs on 14 hits against three Belmont/Watertown pitchers.
The Tanners were consistent throughout the tilt, scoring three runs in the first, second and fourth innings, before putting the game away with five in the fifth. The game was called by mercy rule at the end of the fifth inning.
Shawn Marsh was outstanding on the hill for Woburn, pitching four innings of two-hit ball, allowing just one run. Marsh walked two batters and struck out five. Quinlan Vining finished up in the fifth, and he had a walk and a game-ending strikeout.
The Tanners are in first place with an 8-2 record, one point ahead of Brookline. Reading Red can get back to within a point of Woburn with a win, tonight, against Medford.
Tre Dowd was the offensive star for the Tanners, going 3-for-3 with a walk, and three runs batted in. But, Mike Arsenault stole the show with a pair of monstrous, RBI-triples to deep right-center field. Victory Field does not have fencing on the right half of the outfield, and the outfielders had to run to prevent an inside-the-park home run.
The Tanners assumed control early, putting up three runs in the top of the first against Marauders' starter Owen Newlan.
Jackson Powers reached second with one out on an overthrow at first base. He moved to third on an infield out and scored on a two-out single by Derek Santullo. Danny DeFeo had walked prior to Santullo's hit, and stole second. He went to third on the hit and scored the second run of the inning on a wild pitch.
Santullo took second on the wild pitch and scored the third run of the inning on another clutch hit, this one by Dowd, for the 3-0 lead.
Vining led off the Woburn second with a walk. He stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, and appeared to score on a passed ball, after the catcher dropped the ball when Vining slid into home. However, the umpire called him out.
It did not matter in the end for the Tanners, as they still had three other batters cross the plate in the inning.
Newlan also walked Jack McEleney, Anthony Ciasullo and Jeremy Barreto, loading the bases with one out. Powers drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, another scored on an errant relay throw, and the third scored on another passed ball for a 6-0 Woburn lead.
Belmont/Watertown brought in Henry Melanson to pitch the third, and he was fortunate to escape allowing just one run.
With one out, Santullo reached on an error, stole second, and scored on a single by Dowd to make it 7-0. Daniel Pratt singled, and Vining walked before Melanson escaped with a caught stealing and a called third strike.
Marsh breezed through the first two innings before giving up two hits in the third. With two outs, Harry Carlson and Liam Lawn got back-to-back singles, but then Marsh induced a come-backer for the third out.
Matt Tuccinardi came on to pitch the last two innings for the Marauders, and he endured a rough outing against the Tanners, allowing three in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.
In the top of the fourth, Barreto reached on a fielder's choice and scored on the first of Arsenault's clouts to right-center. Arsenault scored on a single by DeFeo eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk to Pratt for a 10-0 lead.
Belmont/Watertown got its only run in the bottom of the fourth, without the benefit of a hit. Harry Cormier led off with a base on balls. He stole second and then went to third and home on a pair of infield ground outs, the latter by Mason Lombard.
The Tanners sent all 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth. Ciasullo walked for a second time and scored on a Powers' single. Barreto singled and scored on a wild pitch. Powers scored on Arsenault's second triple, and Arsenault scored on a single by DeFeo, who scored the fifth run of the inning on a single by Pratt for the 15-1 final.
Woburn can maintain first place with a win over Medford, Thursday evening (5:45 p.m.), at Carroll Field.
