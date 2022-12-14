WILMINGTON — This was a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the Reading High boys basketball team in an opener that wasn’t expected to be too difficult and to the Rockets’ credit, they did what they were supposed to do.
Led by Middlesex League Liberty Division-MVP candidate Jesse Doherty’s 25 points, the Rockets looked like the veteran team they are and led from start to finish in posting a 67-47 victory over Wilmington.
“Last year we started out 0-1 so we aren’t there this year,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “Obviously we have some experience back. I’m happy with the effort. I think we have to clean a lot of things up, but it’s Game 1, opening night. So it’s a good start.”
Reading returns three third-year starters in Doherty, guard Aidan Bekkenhuis and center James Murphy. Those three are known commodities. Senior forward Luke Benson made his debut as a full-fledged starter a good one as the 6-2 wing scored 14 points, including showing a nice outside touch with three 3-pointers.
Reading jumped out fast and Wilmington could not keep up with the Rockets’ pace. It was 13-2 Reading less than three minutes in and the Wildcats needed a timeout.
The Rocket first-half lead did stay in double-digits for the most part. But, the Wildcats were feisty and got their deficit to under 10 points (26-18) with just over two minutes left in the half.
But they then rushed too many shots early in the shot clock and didn’t try and slow Reading down. This led to many extra Reading possessions and the Rockets made the ’Cats pay for their aggressiveness as they closed on a 10-5 run for a 36-23 lead at the half. The game was never close from that point on.
Defensively, at first, Wilmington did a decent job on Doherty, Reading’s two-time Middlesex League All-Star. But, overall it didn’t do nearly enough to chase the Salve Regina-bound senior commit off the 3-point line where he was 6 for 16 from deep.
To Doherty’s credit, it isn’t all quite that simple for opposing defenses, as the 6-3 four-year veteran is talented, and tall enough, to create his own shot and shoot over people.
Bekkenhuis did a fine job as a two-way guard. Inheriting the point with the departure of Tim Mulvey (Brooks School) he was very comfortable as Reading’s main ballhandler. Doherty can also bring the ball up when needed. Bekkenhuis remains a lock-down defender and that was on display as well.
The first game went according to plan for the Rockets, but they won’t be all that easy. Wilmington was playing its first game against the larger Liberty Division in two years after opting out a year ago, so the competition will likely get tougher as the season goes on.
Reading will host Woburn on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., a day earlier than the usual Friday schedule. The Tanners beat the Rockets twice last year. The Tanners did not get their season off quite as well as Reading did last night, losing to Melrose, 57-38.
