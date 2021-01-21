Boys Hockey
Winchester 2, Belmont 2 — After suffering its first loss last week, the Winchester High boys hockey team came back with a 2-2 tie on Monday at Belmont’s Skip Viglirolo Rink.
Angelo Mario scored both goals for Winchester (2-1-1). The first one gave the visitors a 1-0 lead going into the second period.
Belmont (3-0-1) took a 2-1 lead in the second on goals from Peter Grace and Ben Fici at 11 minutes and 14:55.
Mario scored the tying goal at 18:20 with assists from Colin Van Stry and Nick Ciacio.
On Wednesday, Winchester visits Arlington (6 p.m.).
Girls Hockey Game
Belmont 3, Winchester 2 — After taking an early two-goal lead, the Winchester High girls hockey team lost to Belmont, 3-2 on Monday at the O’Brien Rink.
Carly Blumsack and Annie Ettenhoffer scored within the first 1:16 of the game to give Winchester (0-1-1) the early 2-0 lead.
Emma O’Donovan put the Lady Marauders on the board 31 seconds after Ettenhoffer’s goal and at the 5:54 mark, Sam Rocci tied the score.
Belmont (3-0-1) took the lead on O’Donovan’s second goal at 6:09 of the second period and the visitors hung on for the rest of the game.
Arianne O’Rourke, Alexandra Dente and Amanda O’Brien each claimed one assist for Winchester.
Amy Scali made 14 saves for Winchester.
On Wednesday, Winchester faces Arlington at the O’Brien Rink (7 p.m.)
Boys Basketball Game
Winchester 52, Belmont 49 — The Winchester High boys' basketball team remained undefeated (3-0) with an exciting, 52-49, victory over the defending Middlesex League Liberty champion Belmont, Saturday afternoon at WHS Gym.
Winchester fell behind in the first quarter, 10-4, before going on a 10-0 run to take a 14-10 lead, early in the second quarter.
It was a close game the rest of the way, but Winchester spent much more time in front, even if it was mostly by modest margins.
With a five-point lead in the waning minutes of the game, Winchester had a chance to open up some breathing room, but missed a couple of layups.
The Marauders continued to lurk, and when Matt McHugh hit a 3-pointer in the last minute, it cut Winchester lead to one, 50-49. But, Winchester bore down, defensively, and got the last two points of the game.
“We had a very good team defensive effort from our guys," said Winchester coach John Fleming. "Once again it was great to see different guys come off the bench to make some plays."
Matt Hu knocked down two threes and played tough defense, while golf star Trevor Lopez gave Winchester great energy off the bench. The first-year senior played some big minutes, ran the court well, and got a couple important baskets while scoring a team-high 11 points.
Balanced scoring was the order of the day for Winchester, as Omar Shakeel had 10 and both Philip Sughrue and Sean Gogolin had nine points.
Winchester was to play at Belmont earlier today. If successful, Winchester would be the frontrunners to win its first ML Liberty title.
Girls Basketball Game
Belmont 80, Winchester 52 — Belmont put on an awesome offensive display in an 80-52 victory over the Winchester High girls' team, Saturday afternoon at Coach Lyons Court.
The Lady Marauders set the tone by scoring 27 points in the first quarter and never looked back while also remaining undefeated in the division.
"It was a tough game against Belmont," said Winchester coach Sam Mosley.
Katie Degnan led the way for Winchester with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Emily Collins held her own with 11 points, including a 3-pointer, and junior Carmen Kelcourse saw the court well and had six assists.
Nina Minicozzi led Belmont with 18 points, Sarah Dullaghan had 13 and Kiki Christofori had eight.
The Lady Marauders enjoyed a 27-9 lead after the first quarter, and led, 42-20 at the half. They continued to add to their lead in the third before cruising in the fourth.
