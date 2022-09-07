READING — Accomplishing a 9-1-1 overall mark in 2021, the Reading High golf team returns five starters along with a deep team of 16 players, including five freshmen.
The golf program at Reading High remains strong as the Rockets keep cranking out winning seasons where they usually are challenging for the top spot.
You have to go all the way back to 2007 for the last non-winning season (5-5) and then to 2005 for the last losing season (4-6).
“We had a great season last year, and we were very close to winning the Middlesex League (Liberty) title,’’ said coach Jeff Nelson, who enters his 29th season with a career mark of 188-107-7. “We have some guys returning from last year, but we will have a younger team with promising newcomers.”
Guiding the Rockets will be senior co-captains Nate Johnson and Liam Tierney.
Johnson played at No. 2 last year, and will compete for the top spot along with junior Brandon Vitarisi.
Vitarisi, who was a Middlesex League All-Star playing at No. 3, went 9-2 in his matches. Vitarisi has also worked on his game in the off-season, having recently captured the Junior Club Championship at Meadow Brook Golf Club, shooting a winning score of two over par at 74.
Tierney is also in line to compete for a top three spot after having played primarily at the No. 5 slot.
Also returning to the lineup will be junior lefty Jack Murray, who was slotted at the No. 4 position last year, and went a sparkling 8-1-2 in match play. Murray was also a Middlesex League All-Star.
“We have guys that have been playing year round and that are members of Meadow Brook,’’ said Nelson. “They’ve been working extremely hard in the off-season on working on their short game, putting, as well as their shots off the tee.”
Another key returning player is sophomore Luca Picano, who contributed at the bottom half of the lineup and went 7-2-2 in his matches.
Juniors Chris Hanafin and Tyler Branson appear poised to crack the lineup now.
Some of the promising newcomers to the squad include seniors Mark Boyle, Tom Trahan and Robbie Granara along with junior Jack Aborn.
Incoming freshmen who could see some spot play in varsity competition include Brady Keaveny, Nate Vitarisi, Luke Johnson as well as Nick Casarano and Sam Ewald.
“We have some guys with valuable experience, but we also have younger guys that have played very well in tryouts,’’ said Nelson. “The kids have had some very competitive tryout sessions so far, and they’ve shown a tremendous amount of progress from last season.”
Nelson cannot stress enough how the membership at Meadow Brook has greatly benefited his program.
“Out of the 16 players on the team, 11 of them are members of Meadowbrook, so they have excellent knowledge of the course,” said the coach.
As for challenges this season, Nelson realizes that there may be a brief learning curve in match play competition.
“We have a lot of promising young talent,’’ said Nelson. “They don’t have the match play experience yet, but I’m very confident that they’ll catch on very quickly. Everyone’s been working very hard and they’re improving every time they are out there.”
While Nelson hasn’t finalized his lineup, there’s no doubt that Johnson, Vitarisi, Murray, Tierney and Picano will fill out the top five spots which is a great starting point.
“We also have young players like (Nate) Vitarisi and (Brady) Keaveney, who have a chance to crack the top eight in the lineup We also have experienced athletes in (Mark) Boyle, (Tom) Trahan, and (Robbie) Granara, whom are excellent competitors.”
While the Rockets may be one of the teams to compete for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title, Nelson also is aware of the challenges that his team will face, especially on the road.
“Winchester has a tremendous program and they’re always going to be right there in the conversation to compete for the league title,’’ said Nelson. “Belmont and Lexington should be right there while Melrose is right there in the (Freedom Division). Arlington and Burlington should be right there as the dark horses.”
Along with the 11 league matches, the Rockets will host North Reading in a non-league match to give Reading 12 total matches.
Reading will play at Winchester Country Club twice this year, once against Winchester and the other time versus Arlington.
This year’s away match against Belmont will be played at Fresh Pond Golf Course in Cambridge while Belmont Country Club’s greens are being redone.
“We have six home matches and six away matches this season,’’ said Nelson. “I feel really confident on how we’ll play at Meadow Brook, but competing on the road against teams like Winchester and Belmont will be a challenge.”
The Rockets open the season on Wednesday against Wakefield at Thomson Country Club in North Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.