The Woburn High boys track indoor team won four of the first 10 events, including a sweep and two one-two finishes, then won the 4 x 200 relay, to emerge with a 55-45 victory over Belmont, in a virtual meet on Friday.
The Tanners swept the 1000, went one-two in the high jump and the shot put, and went one-three in the dash, to take a 50-45 lead after 10 events. So Woburn only needed to win one of the two relays to take the decision.
In the 4 x 200 relay, the Woburn team of Adam Murphy, Matt McCabe, Joe LaTores, and Mali Glemaud-Thesee won the race (1:35.2) by just four seconds over the Belmont team to secure the win, and improve Woburn’s record to 2-2.
The other event winners for Woburn were Glemaud-Thesee who tied for first place in the dash (6.8), Andrew Vecchia in the 1000 (2:42.1), Murphy in the high jump (5-6), and Karel Jean-Louis in the shot put (34.5).
“The time for our 4 x 200 relay was the fastest time in the league this season, which is a testament to how hard they’ve been working this season,” said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “It was disappointing we couldn’t have a dual meet, since it would have been great competition against a strong Belmont team. There’s nothing better than when a dual meet comes down to the relays when the kids are running for the team instead of themselves.”
The Marauders won six events to help keep the outcome in doubt until the final relays.
Woburn will next be in action on Thursday when it goes up against Winchester in a virtual meet.
READING 89, ARLINGTON 11
The Reading High boys indoor track team won 11 of 12 events, including five sweeps and three one-two finishes, to come away with a convincing victory over Arlington, in a virtual meet on Thursday.
The Rockets swept the dash, the 600, the 300, the high jump, and the shot put, and went one-two in the hurdles, the two mile, and the long jump, to easily take the decision, and improve Reading’s record to a perfect 4-0.
“I thought we had some great performances and I’m happy with the way our kids carried themselves,” said Reading coach Scott Price. “In this virtual meet we didn’t know if we got first or second when we competed, but I know we did well in a lot of events.”
Michael Harden posted two individual victories with wins in both the hurdles (7.8) and the long jump (20-0).
Other event winners for Reading were Mike DiPietro and Matt Ronayne who tied for first place in the dash (6.9), Sean Crehan in the 600 (1:26.8), Andrew Benassi in the 1000 (2:41.6).
Also, Camy Despeignes in the 300 (38.0), Bobby Squires in the two mile (10:18.0), Kevin Yatsuhashi in the high jump (5-10), and Connor Patterson in the shot put (42-0¼).
Reading also won both the 4 x 200 (1:36.2) and the 4 x 400 (3:35.1) relays.
The Spy Ponders won just one event, the mile.
“We had depth in the high jump, the 300, the dash, and the hurdles,” said Price. “And our relays teams all ran personal best times. We’re a complete team and 4-0 for the first time in a while in indoor track.”
Reading will next be in action on Thursday when it hosts Lexington for an in-person dual meet at 4 p.m. in a showdown of 4-0 teams for the Liberty Division championship.
GIRLS TRACK MEETS
WOBURN 54, BELMONT 46
The Woburn girls indoor track team also won a close, virtual meet with Belmont.
The Tanner girls won four of the first 10 events, including a sweep and a one-two finish, before winning both the 4 x 200 and 4 x 400 relays, to come from behind and emerge with a 54-46 victory last Friday.
The Tanners swept the 300, went one-two in the shot put to trail by two points (46-44) after 10 events, meaning when all the times and distances were added up, Woburn needed to win both relays to take the decision.
Not knowing the meet was on the line at the time, the 4 x 200 relay team of M.L. Pineros, Carley Dangora, Alivia Forester, and Mackenzie Russo ran a great race and won the relay (1:51.8), by just one and a half seconds over the Belmont team, to give the Tanners a 49-46 lead, and bring the outcome of the meet down to the final relay.
Then in the 4 x 400 relay, the Woburn team of Kayla Buback, Julianna Scholtes, Kacy Cole, and Nubia Pereira won easily in 4:17.4 to secure the win for the Tanners, and improve its record to 3-1.
Other event winners for Woburn were Cyndea Labissiere in the hurdles (9.1), Pereira in the 600 (1:41.4), Russo in the 300 (43.4), and Inez Austin in the shot put (35-2).
“We performed well, albeit in a bizarre virtual fashion, but it was nice to come out on top,” said Woburn coach James Fletcher. “We ran a real fast 4 x 400, essentially alone, while some other performances for us were important.
The Lady Marauders won six events, including one-two finishes in the 1000 and the two mile, to help keep the outcome in doubt until the final relays.
Fletcher was quick to point out some outstanding individuals for their efforts.
“Nubia Pereira ran great in the 600,” said the coach. “Mackenzie Russo led our sweep in the 300, and our performances in the hurdles and dash really helped. The individual performance of the meet was Inez Austin throwing a personal best in the shot put.”
Woburn will next be in action on Thursday when it goes up against Winchester in a virtual meet.
ARLINGTON 52, READING 48
The Reading High girls indoor track team competed well enough to stay close but fell just short of bringing the meet’s outcome down to the final relays.
Arlington won or tied for first place in six events, to emerge with the close victory last Thursday.
The Lady Rockets (0-4) were led by Grace Weston who won both the 300 (44.4) and the long jump (15-1).
Other event winners were Julia Barbato in the 600 (1:44.7), and Sydney Cahill who tied for first place in the high jump (4-6). Reading also won both the 4 x 200 (1:54.8) and the 4 x 400 (4:32.7) relays.
“I felt our girls did a great job, as they were really into it and met a lot of goals,” said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “Grace Weston had another outstanding day in the 300, long jump, and anchoring the 4 x 200 relay. Grace Whalen had a personal best in the shot put. Julia Barbato also had a great meet in the 600 and anchoring the 4 x 400 relay. Sydney Cahill also competed well in the high jump tying for first place. We came up short in the score but the girls put it all out there on the track and never gave up. I am very proud of how they competed.”
Madden also lauded the efforts of Carolyn Narahara and Sophie Shanley who volunteered to run the mile and two mile to try to score points in both events. They went above and beyond for their team to try and help get the win.
Reading will next be in action on Thursday when it hosts Lexington for an in-person dual meet at 4 p.m.
