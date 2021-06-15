WATERTOWN — The four teams near the top of the Middlesex League Liberty Division standings were tough to beat, and tough to separate.
It made sense they all made the final four of the league tournament. In the end, the Reading High baseball team, the No. 4 seed, won it with its pitching depth.
The Rockets got an outstanding pitching performance from junior righthander Colin Ensminger to help them capture the Middlesex League Tournament championship with a 3-0 victory over Lexington, yesterday at Victory Field.
It was the second shutout in a row for Reading (9-4), which blanked Woburn on the road in Sunday's semifinals. Monday's game was supposed to be played in Lexington, but was moved to Watertown's turf field due to heavy morning rain.
Ensminger (3-2) allowed only four baserunners all game; two hits to Jazz Grullon, and two hit batters, each coming in different innings. The Minutemen did not have a batter reach second base, and Ensminger had eight strikeouts.
"To go two days in a row, and not allow a run, it feels pretty good," said Rockets' coach Dave Blanchard. "Our pitching, like I said, has been our strength all year long. We were really lucky to get Colin in position where he could go the whole game. He put us on his back and delivered."
"I give their pitcher all the credit," said Lexington coach Zach Friedman. "The kid just pitched a hell of a game. Sometimes that's baseball. We couldn't just get over the hump, and they made all the plays. They got a couple big hits and we didn't."
All the scoring was done in the first two innings before Minuteman starter Drew Crowley settled in, and he and reliever Charlie Walsh pitched well the rest of the way.
Steven Webb got the game started with a line drive single to center. He moved to second on ground out and then beat the throw to third on a fielder's choice grounder by Bill Beneke, leaving runners at the corners. Nick Marshall smashed a double to left, which bounced out of play, forcing Beneke to stop at third.
Beneke tried to score on a fly ball to shallow right, but Cade Boyney came up throwing and got the ball there in time to nail him at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
Brian Marshall led off the Reading second with another double, this one over the outfielder's head in center. He came around to score as a grounder to third by Matt Ronayne led to an overthrow at first, sending him to second. Chris Shin then singled and it was 3-0 with still nobody out.
Ben Costa hit a line drive that was headed to left field before shortstop Walsh made a nice play on it, stabbing it out of the air and then spinning to double Shin off second. Another line drive, this one to second, ended the inning.
"That has been our formula, lately, getting out early and getting some runs and holding onto the lead," said Blanchard. "Lexington is a good team, and this conference is a dogfight, and I give a lot of credit to them, they played hard today."
"The starter, Drew Crowley, has won some games for us," said Friedman. "But we gave up a couple hits, didn't make a couple plays."
Grullon got his first hit in the third, sandwiched between strikeouts. Walsh hit into a force at second to end that opportunity. Matt Favazzo was hit by a pitch to start the fourth, but Ensminger retired the side after that, without the ball leaving the infield.
The last real scoring chance for either team was in the top of the fourth, when Ronayne hit what appeared to be a triple to deep left. But the ball got behind a soccer net being stored out there, turning it into another ground-rule double. Crowley got the next two batters to keep the score at 3-0.
"We had a huge, come-from-behind victory over Arlington, yesterday, and to come back 24 hours later with the same energy is tough, especially when you're facing a really good pitcher," said Friedman. "Congratulations to them, they earned it, and now we'll get ready for the state tournament."
"I'm happy for our team as a whole," said Blanchard. "This was a great experience, going through the tournament. We are fortunate to have won it, and now we are on to the state tournament."
Win or lose in the final, both teams enjoyed the experience tremendously, and hope it can come back again, next spring.
"It's pretty cool that the three and four seeds from our (ML Liberty) side made the final, and the one and two seeds from both sides are out," said Friedman. "It says a lot about our league, and I wish the whole league well in the tournament."
"It feels great," said Blanchard, of being the tournament champs. "I don't know if this is a thing that will happen again, so we are going to cherish it. It's a good accomplishment for us."
Since all teams are eligible for the MIAA tournament, those with lesser records who opt-in will start in the play-in round to qualify for the general field.
