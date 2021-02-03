READING — Just when it appeared the Reading High boys basketball team was about to blow a big lead and lose a second straight game, some big shots and plays in the waning minutes helped the Rockets regain the lead, and hold on at the end for a very impressive win.
Reading came back from an early eight-point deficit at the end of the first quarter with two big runs in the second and third quarters to take a double-digit lead. Then when things got tight down the stretch, the Rockets rallied with their predominately sophomore lineup in the final minutes, and emerged with a 60-56 victory over Belmont at Hawkes Field House on Saturday.
It was Reading’s first win over Belmont, six years to the day, as the Rockets had lost 12 straight, including a week ago Saturday in Belmont.
The winning rally for the Rockets started after the Marauders had come back from 15 points down to tie the game at 52-all with just over two minutes remaining. But then Jesse Doherty took matters into his hands. The 6-1 sophomore, who has quickly developed into a top player in the league, cut to his left in the lane to hit a clutch 15-foot step-back jumper to give Reading a 54-52 lead.
After Belmont’s Preston Jackson-Stephens missed a jumper with a minute and a half left, the Rockets responded again when sophomore James Murphy made a basket from in close to extend Reading’s lead to 56-52 with a minute left.
Belmont’s Tyler Arno got a lay-in of his own with 50 seconds left to cut its deficit to 56-54. But on Reading’s next possession Murphy grabbed the rebound of a missed shot by Tim Mulvey and passed to Doherty, who was fouled with 20 seconds left. He calmly sank both free throws to push Reading’s lead to 58-54.
The Marauders had a final chance, but Kevin Logan missed a free throw, and Reading’s Aidan Bekkenhuis, another soph, was eventually fouled with 8.6 seconds left. His two free throws extended Reading’s lead to 60-54. After a final lay-up by Jackson-Stephens with two seconds left the Rockets were able to run out the clock.
Doherty was once again huge for the Rockets, leading all scorers with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and he also came up with several steals. Bekkenhuis added 11 points, and Mulvey went five-for-six from the free throw line to chip in seven points to the winning effort, and help improve Reading’s record to 2-4.
“Jesse (Doherty) had a big game, he shot the ball well and played good defense, and he’s getting better all the time,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “Tim Mulvey also did a good job stealing the ball and getting to the free throw line, and also played very well today. Overall it was a very good win for us.”
Jackson-Stephens led the Marauders with 19 points, while Ali Noorouzi and Kevin Logan both added 10 points. But the Rockets did a great job defensively limiting Belmont’s other big scorer Matt McHugh to just one basket and three points, until he rolled his ankle in the third quarter and was forced to leave the game for good.
Early on the Marauders appeared ready to play, as it took a quick 6-1 lead. But then Doherty hit two straight threes, while Mulvey drained two free throws to key a run that cut Reading’s deficit to 11-9 late in the first quarter.
The Marauders rallied behind four points each by Jackson-Stephens and Caleb Christsensen to finish the opening stanza with an 8-2 run, and extend their lead to eight points (19-11) by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Belmont was still up 25-17. But, at that point the Rockets used great defensive play to shut down Belmont to rest of the quarter while getting excellent production off the bench from Brady Johnson, Matt Blasi and Patrick DuRoss
Along with Mulvey and Aidan Bekkenhuis, this five went on a huge 15-0 run to close the quarter and take a seven-point lead (32-25) by halftime.
“I felt we defended better, and we hit shots, which allowed us to sprint back and set our defense,” said Morrissey. “We also had 10 free throws attempted in the first quarter and 16 at the half, so we did a good job working the ball inside for baskets and getting to the free throw line.”
Then after Jackson-Stephens hit a lay-in to start the second half, Doherty caught fire again. He scored 11 straight points, including a three and three baskets inside the arc, to spark a big 11-1 run by himself, and extend Reading’s lead to 43-28 halfway through the third quarter.
But just when it appeared the Rockets were on the verge of completely blowing the game wide open, the Marauders rallied to get right back in it. Noorouzi scored five points and Logan added four to help Belmont end the quarter on an 11-3 run, and cut its deficit to seven points (46-39).
The Marauders continued to rally for several minutes into the fourth quarter. When Jackson-Stephens hit two shots from in low, the game was tied, 52-52, with just over two minutes left.
But the Rockets stopped the bleeding. Doherty, who has averaged over 24 points the last three games, hit his big shot and little later added two free throws, to help Reading finish the game with an 8-4 run, and still come away with the decision.
Reading next plays on Saturday when it hosts Arlington at Hawkes Field House (1 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.