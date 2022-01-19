The 3-point shot continues to grow at all levels of basketball from the pros on down.
In the NBA in a span of the last 10 years, points scored off 3-pointers in a game are at 40.3 percent compared to just 24.2 percent 10 years before. College teams are launching them like never before and thus its 3-point line was pushed back from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22-1 3/4 at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Followers of the high school game bear witness that even in the last 5-7 years has seen a big increase in the philosophy in coaching strategies when it comes to shooting the three as an offensive weapon. Of course, teams need to have players who can make those shots.
Burlington coach Phil Conners had the novel idea that while he cannot necessarily make his players taller, faster or quicker, he can make them better shooters with practice. His 2019-20 team was way ahead of the curve with 3-point shooting for high school teams throughout the state. Usually a team that made 10 threes in a game had a good shooting night, but that Burlington team had a good shooting night apparently every game as it averaged 10.8 made 3-pointers a game for 23 games where as the year before the team was just a shade over seven made threes per game.
Six players on that 2019-20 Burlington team made 28 or more 3-pointers that season for a team that went 18-5 and went to the Division 2 North Sectional semifinals. So you can win with successful 3-point shooting.
This past Martin Luther King Day on Monday the Red Devils took on Arlington at home at Vanella Gym and made an ungodly 24 3-pointers in a 97-72 win. Think about that: 72 points were from 3-pointers alone.
“One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire coaching career,” said Conners. “We don’t shoot that well in drills uncovered.”
And it wasn’t just one guy carrying the load as “it was more a bunch of guys shooting a high percentage,” said Conners.
Logan Ciulla had six made threes while Shane Mahoney and Eric Sekaya sank five each. The rest of the makes came from Cedric Rodriguez (3), James Ellis (2), Jaden Brehm (2) and Bryan McLaughlin (1).
