READING — The Rockets welcomed back the state tournament for the first time in three years (2019 did not qualify; 2020 season cancelled) with a resounding 7-1 win over Liberty Division rival Winchester at Moscariello Ballpark.
The Rockets (10-4), the seventh seed, will now face No. 2 seeded North Andover on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at North Andover High School. A win will advance them further then they have been in the North Sectional since the 2016 sectional finalist team.
It is not easy beating an opponent three times in a season and Winchester seemed ready to give Reading a short run in the tournament with its best play of the season in winning its last three games.
When Reading squandered a first-inning, second-and-third, no-out threat with a bad base-running play, the screws tightened a bit on the Reading bench and the Winchester side was energized.
“Being off for a week you run the risk of being a little flat and I thought we finally got the feet under us in the middle innings and put up some good swings,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
But the Red & Black (4-10) were not able to convert that momentum from defense to offense due to continued recent pitching mastery of Reading’s Colin Ensminger.
The junior right-hander and All-League selection retired 10 of the first 12 batters he faced and one of those he picked off first base.
Ensminger (4-2) left in the fourth inning with two outs in a strategic pitch-count move by Blanchard keeping him under 40 pitches and available to perhaps pitch on Wednesday.
At the time Reading had a 2-0 lead compliments of a Jacob Carter RBI-single and a Billy Beneke RBI-double in the third inning.
Beneke came on in relief in the fourth and walked two Winchester batters before inducing Gus Sendenlenski to fly out to center field, at a point in the game where the outcome still seemed in doubt.
It was Beneke who ended up giving himself additional run support in the bottom of the inning.
With the bases loaded and one out, Beneke threw his bat away and headed to first base on a pitch that he thought was ball four and would have brought home the third run.
The pitch was actually only ball three and Beneke had a better idea and promptly ripped a shot to left field for a single for two runs. And when the ball alluded the leftfielder the bases were cleared and Reading had a 5-0 lead.
“Billy has established himself as a kid that all of a sudden is very confident at the plate and we just riding that wave,” said Blanchard.
Reading gave one of the runs back in the fifth inning on some uncharacteristic sloppy play committing two errors which led to Tobei Nakajima (2 hits) scoring on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Bella.
Bella hit a rocket that went directly over centerfielder Steven Webb’s head that he tracked down with a full out dive in another of his circus catches that have been his trademark over his high school career.
Beneke went the rest of the way for Reading and was aided by some spectacular infield defense anchored by third baseman Cullen McCadden and more from Webb on a sliding catch robbing Thomas Casey in the seventh.
“Since Cullen has comeback from his injury he has been stellar at third base making a tough position look easy,” said Blanchard, “and Steven is just more of the same we have witnessed out there his whole career, showing tremendous defensive skill and flair.”
A fifth-inning leadoff home run by junior Colin Murray over the center field fence provided one last highlight for the Rockets in a relatively stress-free victory.
Murray’s home run was the first one for the Rockets on the season at Morton Field/Moscariello Ballpark with the other two round-trippers hit in road games by Nick Marshall.
With the win Reading is on a five-game winning streak and three of those wins have been shutouts. Yesterday’s run was unearned.
