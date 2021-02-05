READING — Still on the hunt for its first win of the season, the Reading High boys hockey team got it done in a big way against Arlington.
The Rockets defeated Arlington, 6-4, Wednesday night at Burbank Ice Arena behind an all-around great team effort. Reading had six different goal scorers, contributions up and down the lineup, and a solid effort in goal from junior Alec Sullivan (15 saves).
With the game tied 2-2 heading into the second half, Reading exploded for four unanswered goals to take a 6-2 lead. The Spy Ponders never let up getting two back in the last few minutes, but the Rockets (1-2-2) were able to hold on for their exciting first win of the season.
“We will take it,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “You never see that many goals in a Reading-Arlington game, but we needed a win. Whenever you play Arlington, you know it is going to be different and a battle every time and it was. They are always so well coached, so we are very happy to get our first win.”
With Reading seeing six different goal scorers on the night and five others with assists, Doherty was proud to see so much contribution from his team.
“Everyone on the team contributed tonight,” said Doherty. “You can’t depend on one line to do all your scoring, so that was very good to see.”
Reading started strong against the Spy Ponders being very aggressive and it paid off.
At 4:34 of the first half, Thomas Sumner made a nice play along the boards and sent the puck up to senior captain Charlie Miele. The left-handed shooting defenseman possesses a canon of a shot and he fired a one-timer from just inside the blue line past Arlington goalie Jake Davies to give the Rockets the 1-0 lead.
The Spy Ponders wasted no time getting on the board less than two minutes later. After a scramble broke out in front of the net, freshman Jack Sadowski, who would finish the night with a hat trick, found the back of the net to knot the game at 1-1.
Minutes later, Reading’s fine freshman Cullen Emery made a dazzling play stickhandling around the Arlington defense to score and give his team the 2-1 advantage.
With two minutes to play in the half, Arlington struck again on Sadowski’s second of the game to tie the game at two.
To start the second half, both teams were vying for the elusive third goal that would give either side the lead, and it was the Rockets that cashed in first.
At 2:59 of the second half junior Mike Dufton made a great pass from behind the net to junior Ryan Goodwin, who fired one home top-shelf to give Reading the 3-2 lead.
Minutes later, it was that same combination of Goodwin and Dufton along with junior defenseman Zach Micciche to give Reading a little bit of extra cushion.
Micciche made a nice pass to Goodwin, who then sent the puck towards the net where Dufton was there to bury it home and give the Rockets a two-goal advantage.
Later in the second half, Reading got a power-play opportunity and 13 seconds into it scored again, this time with senior Jon Vedder getting the goal past Arlington goalie Michael Hayes, who was in for the second half of the game making it 5-2.
A minute later, the Rockets continued to pile on the goals and senior Treavor Owens got in on the fun. Owens scored his first goal of the season with the assist to Jake Donovan giving Reading a 6-2 lead with just under four minutes to play.
The Spy Ponders refused to let up and scored eight seconds after Reading’s sixth goal. Sophomore Jake Russell scored narrowing the Rockets’ lead to three.
Arlington refused to go away and scored again with two minutes remaining in the game. Sadowski completed his hat trick to make it a 6-4 game.
Reading was able to hold Arlington off the rest away, giving them a much needed first win of the season.
Reading (1-2-2) and Arlington (1-4-1) will meet again next Wednesday night at Ed Burns Arena at 6 p.m. for a rematch.
