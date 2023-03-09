WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' basketball team outscored Lincoln-Sudbury, 15-2, in the fourth quarter, turning a concerning six-point lead into a cozy, 47-28 victory, in the Round of 16 of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament, Tuesday night at Torrice Gymnasium.
Senior co-captain Cyndea Labissiere and sophomore guard Mckenna Morrison continue to excel in every aspect of the game for the three-seed Tanners, in the backcourt. Labissiere had seven of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, while Morrison scored the first five points in the fourth to squelch whatever comeback hopes the 14th seed Warriors had moving forward.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls' efforts," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, whose team is now 21-1 on the season. "Every game at this point, every team is really, really good. It's going to be us really needing to get better each round."
The Tanners are now bound for the Elite 8, where they will face 11th-seeded Winchester on Friday at 7 p.m. back at Torrice Gymnasium. The Tanners have defeated the Red & Black twice this year in two close games.
Lincoln-Sudbury was led by senior co-captain Frankie Liu, whose smooth stroke in the midrange led to a team-high 14 points, or half the team's total.
The Warriors did a good job on the glass and on defense, while making it into a half-court game, which cut down the number of possessions for each team, while also keeping the clock moving.
"We're getting better offensively, in the half court, but I thought our defense was really good tonight," said Sullivan. "They (Warriors) have a very good team, very well-coached (by Howie Landau), great sets, good players, shooters all over the place, and I thought our guards did a great job on their shooters, I thought our bigs did a nice job inside. That's a very good win against a well-coached and very good basketball team."
The first quarter was a feeling out process for both teams, and it ended with the Tanners leading by just a point, 9-8.
Amber Hayden got the scoring started with the first of her three moon ball 3-pointers, Labissiere had a driving layup, and Morrison had four points. The Warriors did a great job on the offensive glass and most of their points came on second and third chances.
"We have to clean up the defensive glass a little bit," said Sullivan. "But overall, I thought we did a really nice job."
Lincoln-Sudbury led only briefly in the first quarter, and did it again in the second quarter when a Liu jump shot and two free throws from Alani Hoilett gave it a 12-11 lead.
That would be the last time the Tanners trailed, as they proceeded on a 7-0 run to take a six-point lead, 18-12. Labissiere and Hayden each made a pair of free throws and Morrison made the first of her two triples.
Evie Schwartz found Lauren Blachette with a nice pass to end the run, but Woburn answered right back with Meghan Qualey finding Labissiere for a driving layup and a 20-14 lead.
Shannon McCarthy got the last field goal of the second quarter, and then the first one in the third to extend the Tanner lead to nine, 25-16.
It was 27-21, midway through the third, when Labissiere followed another Hayden three with a brilliant, baseline drive, completing it with a Euro-step finish, giving the Tanners their first double-digit lead, 32-21.
The Warriors refused to go away, however, and they scored the last five points of the quarter to get it back down to six, 32-26.
"I thought we did a nice job valuing the basketball," said Sullivan. "We turned it over far less. There's some things we did need to clean up, but we did a nice job with the press."
Things were getting a little tight going into the fourth, but Morrison put them back into the right frame of mind with a mid-range jump shot, followed by a 3-pointer, to quickly make it an 11-point game, 37-26.
Liu scored to answer Morrison, but it would turn out to be the last basket for Lincoln-Sudbury with five minutes still to play.
Hayden got the lead back up to 12 with her third basket from beyond the arc, before Labissiere took over and scored the game's last seven points, four of them on two steals-turned-into-layups.
"The one thing I want to say, our girls have great heart, they've got great toughness, they got great compete level," said Sullivan. "I couldn't be prouder of them and I love coaching this team."
