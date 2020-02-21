WOBURN — It took until the third period, but the Woburn High boys hockey team got it done against Westford Academy.
The Tanners defeated the Grey Ghosts, 3-1, Thursday afternoon at O’Brien Rink to win the Irish American Shootout in exciting fashion.
With the game scoreless heading into the third period, Woburn got goals in 30 seconds at the beginning of the period from Lance Anderson and Colin Savill to take a 2-0 lead. Westford Acadmey cut the lead in half shortly after, but a huge goal from junior captain Jonathan Surrette late in the third sealed the victory for the Tanners.
“That was a great way to end the (regular) season,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran. “It is good for our guys to get ready for the tournament and those are the good teams we are going to see. We are looking forward to it and we will see where we go.”
Also coming up big for the Tanners yet again was senior goalie Kevin Burkett who finished the game with 25 saves and was also named team MVP of the Irish American Shootout.
“Kevin [Burkett] came up big for us again,” said Duran. “He was elected team MVP of the tournament as he played great both games. Lance [Anderson] and Jonathan [Surrette] were also very good. They both do a lot of good things for us.”
Woburn finishes the regular season play at 9-7-4 and now await who it will play in the MIAA Division 1 North tournament, which will start next week.
The first period saw both teams come up empty scoring wise, but each side had great chances as Woburn finished the period with 11 shots and Westford 10. Both goalies were on early in this one as Burkett and Grey Ghosts goalie Brad Walk came up big for their respective sides.
Westford put the pressure on late in the period, making Burkett work but he came up big.
Woburn got its first power play of the game and was hoping to try and make something happen. But, Westford had other plans as it killed it off only letting the Tanners take one shot.
The second period was penalty filled as both sides had their fair share of power-play chances, but it was a goalie’s game as neither was letting anything by them.
Early in the third period, Woburn broke through to score the game’s first goal. Jackson Powers passed over to Surrette, who made a nice play along the boards. Surrette passed in front to Anderson, who scored a wrist-shot to give the Tanners a 1-0 lead.
Then 30 seconds later, Woburn scored again. Senior captain Joey Guarino passed to Colin Savil, who broke through the Westford defense and fired one home to put Woburn up 2-0.
Just a mere 26 seconds later, the Grey Ghosts scored on their own to cut Woburn’s lead in half. Senior Dylan Breen scored after passes from Kevin Egan and Evan Twombly to make it 2-1 with still nine minutes to play.
Late in the third period, Westford got hit with a penalty that sent Woburn to the power play once again and it didn’t disappoint this time.
Anderson made a nice cross-ice pass to Surrette, who grabbed the puck on the fly stick-handled around the Westford defense and buried a shot to give Woburn a 3-1 lead and a little extra cushion.
Woburn finished the game strong and now will await the tournament seedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.