WOBURN — In an all-out pitcher’s duel between two of the best in the Middlesex League, it was the Woburn High softball team that came out on top over Reading.
The Tanners beat the Lady Rockets, 3-2, Thursday afternoon at Library Park in a thrilling comeback win.
In the bottom of the sixth down 2-1, Woburn’s Madi Soderquist led off the inning with a single, quickly getting in scoring position stealing second. Jenna Taylor reached on a bunt single putting two runners on. Woburn then took advantage of an error by Reading and scored two huge runs to go up 3-2.
With the game on the line in the top of the seventh with a runner on third and two outs, Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash got Reading’s dangerous Jackie Malley, who came into the game hitting over. 700, to fly out to left to end it.
Barmash was spectacular in the circle for the Tanners allowing two runs on four hits and striking out nine.
“I am so proud of this team and the way we played,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “Reading is a fabulous team and I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. This group is so fun to be around and we did just enough to pull this one out.
Morgan (Barmash) got better as the game went on. She was phenomenal today, especially in the seventh getting out Jackie Malley. She (Morgan) hit her spots when she needed to, she competes and is mentally tough so I am proud of her.”
On the other side Analise Grady was also outstanding, holding the Tanners hitless through the first three innings, while striking out 12 batters.
This was only Reading’s second loss of the season and first since bowing to unbeaten Burlington in the first game of the season. The setback snapped an 11-game win streak.
The Lady Rockets were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position as they had opportunities especially early in the game.
“We didn’t hit and we didn’t make the defensive plays we needed to,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “Woburn played a great game and I’m not going to take anything away from them. Their pitcher was great and we didn’t hit the ball when we needed to. We got runners on, just couldn’t get it done today.”
This was a totally different outcome than the first time these two teams met on April 12 as Reading beat Woburn, 12-0, by way of the slaughter rule. Sigsbury has stressed from the beginning that her team was going to be in a different team in May and June than in March and April and it proved that Thursday.
“I think we grew up a lot in the Burlington game,” said Sigsbury. “If we didn’t experience them right before this could have been a totally different outcome. I mean Reading slaughtered us the first time. We had a couple of errors and too many strikeouts, but we are definitely not the same team that faced them the first time. We showed a lot more confidence and I am proud of them.”
Reading had an opportunity right away in the top of the first as Barmash walked lead-off hitter Sally Cashin and she stole second, getting into scoring position.
Barmash bore down and got the next three outs ending the threat. In the top of the second, Reading had two more runners on after a single by Emily Martell and a walk by Katie Hurley. But, Barmash got Grace Weston to pop-out to end the inning.
In the top of the third, Reading got on the board. With two outs, Malley doubled to right center field. As she was rounding second, an obstruction was called and as she ran to third another obstruction was called, awarding her the plate. That crazy play gave Reading a 1-0 lead.
Grady cruised through the first three innings, allowing just one batter to reach via walk.
In the bottom of the fourth, Taylor got Woburn’s first hit, smashing a triple to center. Taylor came around to score on a passed ball later in the inning to tie the game at 1-1
“We talked to Jenna about moving her up in the lineup before the game,” said Sigsbury. “She got an awesome hit there and we knew we had to take a chance sending her on that passed ball because we knew there wouldn’t be a lot of runs today.”
The game remained tied until the top of the sixth when Reading took a 2-1 lead. Grady singled with one out in the inning. Pinch runner Arianna Olivardia took second on a groundout. Next batter Brianna Cirrone reached on an error which allowed Olivardia to come around and score.
Woburn came right back in the bottom of the sixth, with freshman Madi Soderquist leading off with that big hit.
The Tanners took advantage of a throwing error with two runners on, taking the 3-2 lead.
Barmash closed out the seventh giving Woburn the huge win.
“We need to get healthy right now,” said McElroy. “That is our main priority. What we need moving forward is to get healthy and be a whole team again. We have to focus on the good things. We have the abilities, we just need to execute them.”
The Lady Rockets played without Holy Cross-bound Caroline Higgins who is reportedly out with an illness.
Woburn (11-2) will take on Boston Latin Academy at Library Park on Saturday at noon. Reading (11-2) will play Monday at Belmont at 4:15 p.m.
