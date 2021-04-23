READING — This might not be a playoff game, a Super Bowl, or anything other than a “non-league” competition. But no matter what you call it or how it’s technically classified, Reading-Lincoln-Sudbury could be the best football game in the state tonight.
Reading (5-0) has had a phenomenal season, but L-S has been just as good, if not better. These two undefeated titans and league champions will go at it at John Hollingsworth Field in the short “Fall II” season finale. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
The Warriors are a perfect 6-0, including a 4-0 finish in the Dual Country League Large that earned it a second straight league championship. With one exception the Warriors have demolished everyone on their schedule, outscoring the competition 249-35. In order their list of victims includes: Concord-Carlisle (33-0), Newton South (55-0), Westford Academy (42-14), Waltham (42-0), Acton-Boxboro (28-21), and last week, Cambridge Rindge and Latin (49-0).
L-S’s one close game, Acton-Boxboro, was a dogfight and clinched a second straight DCL title.
“They’re the Dual County League champs, we’re the Middlesex League champs, respectively that’s a good matchup,” said Reading head coach John Fiore. “We’ll certainly doing our best to represent our league well, and I know they will represent the DCL well.”
Reading has outscored its competition 183-14, with both touchdowns against coming late in the fourth quarter against its reserves. Lincoln-Sudbury head coach Jim Girard is expecting his toughest game of the year.
“It absolutely does have a playoff feel to it, I couldn’t think of anything better for our kids or our team, in a season like this, to have an opportunity to play against a great team and have a really competitive game to finish the season,” he said. “Reading is big and physical, well coached, they can do a lot of things well offensively. And they fly around on defense, are physical and tackle well. One of the many reasons we agreed to this is the potential it has to be a good game. That’s what we’re expecting.”
LATE SCHEDULING
Friday’s game wasn’t part of the projected schedule. Reading was supposed to conclude its season against a Middlesex League opponent, with unbeaten Melrose or the likes of Wakefield rumored, but when that didn’t materialize Fiore gave L-S a call. Both school administrations reached an agreement and the game was on.
Fiore could not be happier to have a sixth game on the calendar in a year in which the threat of COVID-19 cancellations loomed over each and every weekend.
“Just to be able to have a sixth game is awesome, I’m real happy,” said the Reading coach. “We got the go-ahead from our administration, (L-S) got the go ahead to play out of league. Originally we were to have a dance partner in the Middlesex League, but the league thought otherwise and it wasn’t to be. But, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to play one more game.”
HEALTHY RIVALRY
In hindsight it now looks like a perfect matchup and season finale, more so because these two teams have quite the recent history. Reading and L-S have squared off in each of the last two seasons with great, memorable games that came down to the final seconds, both going in L-S’s favor.
In their last meeting in 2019, then-sophomore quarterback Riley O’Connell delivered a 30-yard touchdown strike with 29 seconds on the clock, then connected on a two-point conversion pass to hand the Rockets a heartbreaking 21-20 defeat in the season opener.
Reading seemingly had the game in control with a 20-13 fourth-quarter lead, a fresh set of downs at the Lincoln-Sudbury 20, and just 2:10 remaining on the clock. But the Warriors held on three run plays, burning their final two timeouts, then broke up a fourth down end zone pass to regain possession. They then marched 87 yards in the final 1:48 to pull out the improbable win.
In 2018, Riley’s older brother, Braden O’Connell, delivered a 75-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass with 11 seconds left to stun the Rockets in the Div. 2 North semifinals, ending Reading’s season. Reading’s Luke Forbes had kicked a go-ahead 18-yard field goal with 27 seconds on the clock, giving the Rockets their first lead (30-28) of the game. Forbes missed a game-tying extra point attempt just minutes prior, and his go-ahead field goal appeared to be the ultimate redemption story.
Then came the unimaginable. Staring down elimination, O’Connell reared back and launched a wing and a prayer, caught by wide receiver Cam Anderegg, running in full stride just beyond the Rockets’ defense. Anderegg raced the remaining way, broke free of a shirt tackle, and was in the endzone for a 75-yard touchdown pass.
“Over the last couple years now it’s developed into a really healthy and strong rivalry of evenly-matched teams,” Girard acknowledged. “We’re anticipating another one of those games on Friday.”
Lincoln-Sudbury is loaded with talent. Last year the Warriors advanced to the Div. 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, but injuries caught up to them (O’Connell did not play) and Div. 2 South power Mansfield was too much, overwhelming L-S 40-0. But like Reading the Warriors are senior-laden and returned most of their starters from 2019.
AERIAL SHOW EXPECTED
O’Connell, now a junior, is poised and in command of the offense. Though a thrower first, he can scramble and hurt teams with his feet. Last year against the Rockets he finished 14 of 31 passing for 238 yards, with 3 TDs and one interception.
Reading quarterback James Murphy, then a freshman, finished 13 of 21 passing for 298 yards and 3 TDs in the same game. But he was also sacked five times, and Reading managed just 42 yards on the ground. Reading finished with 340 yards of total offense to 327 for the Warriors, attesting to the closeness of the competition.
This season Murphy has been sensational. The 6-foot-5 sophomore QB has completed 58 of 79 attempts (.734) for 1,046 yards, 13 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. That's a fine 11- or 12-game season for most H.S. quarterbacks while Murphy has done this in just five games.
What stands out most about L-S is its outstanding team speed. Senior captain and defensive back Collin Murphy had two interceptions and a sack in the A-B win and is a disruptive presence. Senior captain Gordon Gozdeck is a hard-running North-South runner who hits the hole hard and can accelerate away from defensive backs.
Girard describes junior Nolan O’Brien as “Mr. Everything,” a threat in all three phases of the game. He’s had three punt returns for TDs in just six games, starts at strong safety, and is one of the Warriors’ top pass receivers. He also occasionally runs the ball.
Senior captain Will Ohler (6-4, 240) is a dominant lineman committed to playing football at Bucknell. He will be a handful at offensive tackle and defensive end. Other standouts include senior captain and wide receiver Jesse McCullough, senior wide receiver Jack Malone, and senior running back/linebacker Zack Lucchini.
Perhaps the biggest unanswered, looming question for the Rockets is: What happens when they finally meet an opponent that can hang in with them, toe-to-toe, for 48 minutes? L-S has been tested once this year and passed; Reading has not been pushed. They will be on Friday.
“That’s the reality, we’ve slaughter-ruled everyone,” said Fiore. “At the same time it’s the reason why we want to play this game. We want to compete, we want to have that intensity. Hey look, L-S might be better than us, but we won’t find out unless we play. We need to find out where we’re at, and we won’t find out sitting at home, we won’t find out playing a cupcake.
“Div. 2 is probably the most competitive and toughest division in Massachusetts,” Fiore went on. “East and West, North and South, us and L-S, North Andover, Mansfield, Marshfield, Natick, King Philip, Bridgewater-Raynham. If we want to be in the conversation, we have to try to insert ourselves.”
Fiore of course said he’s hoping that 2021 will yield a different result than 2018 and 2019.
“In 2019, we had some guys playing positions who are not playing those anymore, and we had to sort through some things to get our personnel lined up,” he said. “That’s what playing a good team like L-S will do — you find out what you’re good at, and areas you need to improve on. We were able to take a look at things we needed to do better. The guys who played last year, for a lot of them it was their first varsity start, now they’re back with a year of experience.”
