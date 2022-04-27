BILLERICA — The Reading High girls' lacrosse team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday.
Billerica outscored Reading, 4-1, in the second half, to take a 7-4 victory.
After staying with the Indians in the first half, the Lady Rockets struggled on offense in the second half, managing just two shots on net.
"They (Indians) played a heckuva game, they stepped up," said Reading coach Rachel Monroe. "They're physical, they wanted the ball and it looked like they wanted the ball a little more than us today."
Billerica jumped out to an early, 2-0 lead, on a pair of transition goals in the first two minutes. Julia Trainor scored the first one, and then fed Paige Murphy for the second one, just 15 seconds later.
The Lady Rockets slowed the momentum with a free position goal from Kiki Gohr at 22:01, before a long stretch without any scoring for either team.
Nearly 11 minutes later, Reading tied the score at 2-2 on a goal by Autumn Mathews, assisted by Maddie Egan, with 11:18 left before halftime.
Both teams heard from their top freshman before the half came to a close. Sara MacLeod gave the Indians a 3-2 lead, and Libby Quinn scored to tie the game at 3-3 going into halftime.
The defenses stood out over the first 10 minutes of the second half, before Billerica broke through with three unanswered goals to take a 6-3 lead.
MacLeod scored her second on a free position, and then completed her hat trick with 14:34 left on an unassisted goal, When Trainor scored her second goal on a free position shot, the Lady Rockets were forced to take a timeout.
By this time, it was evident how much Reading missed center midfielder Julia Barbato, who had to sit out the contest after getting stitches in her mouth from a game earlier in the week at Marblehead.
"Julia is a pivotal person on our team," said Monroe. "We sort of rely on her offensively, and we rely on her defensively, too. She's a pivotal puzzle piece for us."
Monroe also noted Barbato's contributions during the match, offering encouragement and instruction from the sideline, sounding very much like a future high school coach.
"She shows tremendous leadership, on and off the field," said Monroe.
The timeout did lead to Reading getting the next goal, as Quinn scored her second goal off a nice pass from Caroline Jadul.
The Lady Rockets could not get any closer however, as they had trouble getting their offense in gear.
"They (Indians) played with more urgency in their (offensive) half, we had way too many turnovers in the offensive end," said Monroe. "When you turn the ball over, you can't get off many shots."
Billerica finished it off with 1:31 left, when Giovanna Gulinello scored the third free position goal of the half for the Indians.
"We are ready to learn from our mistakes and move forward this week," said Monroe. "We have two league games coming up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.