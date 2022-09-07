WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' soccer team is still stinging from last year's first round loss in the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament, but little did the Tanners know at the time that Canton, the team that defeated them, would advance all the way to the final before finally losing.
Woburn had a 2021 team (9-5-3) that was built to succeed in the tournament, with balance throughout the lineup, and plenty of speed, skill and athleticism in the midfield and attack.
The Tanners lost a starter, early in the contest, to a broken leg, and then hit the post on a second half penalty kick that would have tied the game at 2-2 in what would end up a 3-1 loss.
Woburn graduated a three-year goalie in Bryan Santos and Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Stars Michael Echavarria and Matheus Oliveira among several starting field players.
The 2022 varsity soccer season is about to get underway, and the Tanners are ready to get back to the grind that is the Middlesex League schedule.
"We have a good blend of veteran returners and new young talented players," said fifth-year Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "The Tanners have worked hard this preseason and are all excited to start the season."
They are led by senior co-captains Kauan Gomes, Diogo Malmonge, Rocco Gomes and Tobias Petrakosky.
Petrakosky, Kauan Gomes and Malmonge will lead the front attacking group in Woburn's 4-3-3 formation.
"Toby is fully recovered from last year's emotional last game loss, in which he broke his leg," said Gomes. "He became the starter halfway into that season and was playing so well going into that tourney game with Canton. He’s excited and ready to lead us and score many goals."
Kauan Gomes had a great junior year and had several big goals as another top scoring threat for the Tanners.
"Kauan is a four-year varsity starter for us with with serious ability," said Gomes. "He’s been waiting a long time to lead this team, and finally it’s time. He’s going to be handful for opponents to deal with. He’s as ready as can be."
Malmonge is the heartbeat of the offense and will bring the energy to opposing defenders and midfielders.
"Diogo is our engine and will outwork anyone on the field," said Gomes. "He's excellent on the ball, is creative and shoots very well. He’s back hungry and ready to lead."
Woburn has three other strikers coming off the bench, including returning junior Jack Parece, first-year player Ryan DeSouza, and returning senior Delesandro Zelaya.
The offense may not be as deep and explosive as last year, but the talent is still there to be quite potent.
The defense this year will be led by Rocco Gomes, who is Roy's son. Rocco is returning at center back along with junior Matt Balleani. The outside starters are first-year players, Ezekiel Altman and junior Zach Bates. Also very much in the rotation are first-year contributors Sean Hall, Josh Koduvalil and Tyler English.
The Woburn midfielders are Jason Nicolas, Ariel Membrano, Iyad Elbaz, Colby Irving, Amin Essouabni and freshman Kauan Madeiros, and Neel Tulachan. Nicolas and Irving are returning players and the others are in their first year.
The Tanners have two new keepers, this year, with senior William Connors and freshman Jonathan Mearls. They will be competing in practice throughout the season.
"I do think we have the ability to be strong in all phases," said Gomes. "It takes a team playing unselfishly and playing hard together to do well offensively and defensively. Saying all that, I’d say our strength has to be when we’re attacking."
Arlington and Lexington remain the teams to beat in Liberty Division, but Reading, Belmont and Winchester are always difficult to deal with, as well.
"League-wise, it's tough to say," said Gomes. "We’re trying to win every game in a very tough league. I think our league always has some of the best teams in the state. We had a great team last year and finished fourth. I’ll just say we are trying to do better than that this year."
The Tanners get their season underway, Wednesday evening (6 p.m.), when Melrose plays host to Woburn at West Knoll Field.
