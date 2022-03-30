WOBURN — Following the retirement of 19-year head coach Mike Fowle incoming coach Dan Mullen is looking forward to the challenge.
Mullen may be new as the head coach, but is certainly no stranger to the program, having been an assistant for the previous four seasons.
"I am very excited to have the opportunity to take over a program that has been very successful in the past,'' said Mullen. "Coach Mike Fowle did a great job in setting high expectations for all the athletes in the boys' program, and it will be a challenge to fill his shoes.”
Mullen has been pleased with the turnout during the first week of the spring season, with 90 candidates present on the first day.
"We have a nice mix of new athletes and returning athletes,” said Mullen. “We currently have 52 freshmen and sophomores, along with 38 juniors and seniors."
Unlike the past two seasons, which have been derailed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mullen is relieved that the Tanners are able to hold a full league season along with Sectional and All-State meets with no restrictions.
While the Tanners endured their struggles during the indoor season, finishing with an 0-5 dual meet mark, Mullen is hopeful for an optimistic spring campaign.
The Tanners will be led by senior tri-captains Kevin Kazadi, Joe Latores and Michael Curran.
Kazadi was one of the few bright spots for the Tanners during the indoor season, finishing ninth in New England in the shot put. Latores is expected to compete in sprinting events while Curran is slated to vie in multiple distance events.
"Kevin (Kazadi) had a great indoor season, and he had a great showing in both All-States and New Englands,'' said Mullen. "I expect him along with Joe (Latores) and Michael (Curran) to be great mentors for our younger athletes."
Other tracksters that will add depth to the Tanners in both the distance and middle distance events include sophomores Zach Bates and Matt Balleani followed by freshman Jonathan Capone, junior James Carriere and sophomores Matt Coveno and Joe Mahon.
Junior Leyland Stack and sophomore Alex Tran will also be contributors in both sprinting and jumping events.
In the field events, Kazadi will compete in the shot and discus. He will also be joined by senior Damian Oliveira and Ben Perez in the javelin.
Mullen is aware that many members of his squad are relatively new and inexperienced to track.
"We have many athletes that are new to the sport, either as freshmen coming out for track for the first time or upperclassmen that haven’t had the opportunity to compete in a full (normal) outdoor track season due to the pandemic,” said the first-year coach. “Our goal is to be competitive in the Middlesex League and to accomplish personal bests. Also have strong showings in the State Relays, the Middlesex League Meet as well as sectional and state meets."
The Tanners will open the season on Wednesday, April 6 at defending Middlesex League Liberty champion Reading.
"We are very excited about the upcoming season and the possibility of reaching our full potential,'' said Mullen. "We are young but cannot wait to see what awaits us this outdoor season. I think that many of our athletes have set high goals and expectations for themselves, and it is my job to help them achieve these goals. I look forward to seeing what each and every athlete can accomplish this season."
