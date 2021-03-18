WOBURN — With a lot of experience and depth in every event, the Woburn High boys indoor track team achieved a great deal of success and won all but one of its dual meets in 2019-20, falling only to division champion Lexington, to finish in second place in the Liberty Division with a 4-1 record.
Considering the loss of 13 key seniors success may not come as easily during this “Fall II” season that indoor track finds itself in.
There are40 athletes out for this year’s team which includes 28 returnees so Woburn still has the experience and depth to be quite competitive and successful.
Indoor track during Fall II will meet with some challenges as meets are virtual. Teams will run for time separately and then the coaches from the opposing teams will email each other with results and put them together for scoring purposes.
“It’s difficult now to know how our team will compete,” said Woburn second-year head coach Chris Keane. “I think we are a very well rounded team, and I am grateful for the leadership that our four captains bring to the team. I just hope our team stays healthy and enjoys competing with their teammates, since the seniors deserve a chance to compete. Most of the teams we will meet don’t want in-person meets which is too bad for the kids.”
Captains on the squad are Andrew Vecchia, Sean Sullivan, and Adam Ghili in distance events, and Matt McCabe in the dash and 300. Other seniors include Mail Gelmaud-Thesee in the dash and 300, Christian Vallerand in distance events, and both Dayan Anis and Adam Murphy in the hurdles and high jump.
Woburn will begin the season on Saturday versus Arlington.
Returning athletes: Seniors – Andrew Vecchia (captain, distance), Matt McCabe (captain, dash, 300), Sean Sullivan (captain, distance), Adam Ghili (captain, distance), Mali Glemaud-Thesee (dash, 300), Christian Vallerand (distance), Dayan Anis (hurdles, high jump). Juniors – Joe LaTores (dash, 300), Kevin Nett (distance). Sophomore – James Carriere (distance).
Promising newcomer: Senior – Adam Murphy (hurdles, high jump).
WOBURN HIGH GIRLS TRACK PREVIEW
Loaded with experience, depth, and some very talented track athletes, the Woburn High girls indoor track team proved to be one of the strongest teams in the Liberty Division in 2019-20.
Despite falling just short against Lexington, the Tanners won all of its other dual meets to finish in second place with a 4-1 record. The Tanners went on to achieve more success in bigl meets, with Brooklyn Manna (now at Brown) and Liana Bazzarella competing in both the All State and New England meets.
But now the Tanners face a more daunting task to at least match last year’s success this season. Not only did Woburn graduate 19, including Manna, a multi-All-Scholastic in her high school career, but it also lost Bazzarella whose family moved to Canada. A bunch of other girls chose not to come out due to the pandemic so the program’s usual numbers are down.
Yet with 29 back from last year’s team and 58 candidates out for this year’s squad overall, the Tanners are in better shape than most to remain competitive. Woburn did pick up a number of additional athletes from other sports for this Fall II season who usually would have had some conflicts from their other winter sports.
“It’s clearly going to be a weird year,” said Woburn fourth-year head coach James Fletcher. “We have a lot of newcomers, but they’re mostly all veterans from other sports. So that experience, along with the leadership from our captains, will likely make up for any issues we might have.
“With our numbers down we don’t have a lot of depth, but we are covered by talented athletes in every event,” continued Fletcher, “so I know we will compete. If we can get on the same page and work hard, I see no reason why we can’t bring the Liberty Division title back to Woburn.”
For Woburn to be successful, most likely the efforts of the senior captains will be a big reason. They include Kacy Cole and Julianna Scholtes (distance events), Inez Austin (shot put), Christina Negri (middle distance events), and Bobbi Toscano (sprints). Other seniors who have come over from other sports are Lily Anderson and Shauna Cronin in middle distance events, and Mackenzie Russo in sprints.
Woburn will begin the season virtually against Arlington.
Returning athletes: Seniors – Kacy Cole (captain, distance), Inez Austin (captain, shot put), Christina Negri (captain, middle distance), Julianna Scholtes (captain, distance), Bobbi Toscano (captain, sprints). Juniors – Deanna Dukas (hurdles, high jump, long jump), Olivia Poole (distance), Emma Patrissi (sprints, high jump, long jump, shot put), Alivia Forester (sprints, long jump, high jump, shot put), Ali McEleney (hurdles, high jump, long jump), Amanda Palmisano (hurdles, high jump, long jump), Nubia Pereira (middle distance), Jessica Finn (distance). Sophomores – Colleen Connors (sprints), Colleen Curran (hurdles), Giovanna Scire (hurdles), Sophia Metiver (distance), Lily Power (distance).
Promising newcomers: Seniors – Lily Anderson (middle distance), Shauna Cronin (middle distance), Mackenzie Russo (sprints). Juniors – Carley Dangora (sprints, high jump, long jump), M.L. Pineros (sprints, high jump, long jump), Meadow Comeiro (distance), Cora Soderquist (distance). Sophomores – Cyndea Labissiere (sprints, high jump, long jump), Hannah Surrette (distance, shot put). Freshmen – Grace Battista (middle distance), Kayla Buback (middle distance), Riley Morgan (middle distance), Sabrina Pimento (distance), Renne Stocker (distance), Kassidy Barchard (shot put), Courtney Curran (shot put), Abigayl Wood (shot put).
