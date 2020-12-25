WINCHESTER — With Gino Khachadourian returning for his second season as the Winchester High boys hockey team, everyone is a little more familiar with each other and everyone wants to improve upon last season.
“With a bunch of guys returning, they know my system and they know what I expect,” Khacha-dourian said. “We have 14 guys returning and obviously they’re hungry and happy to be back on the ice.”
Last winter, Winchester finished 6-10-5. The team finished the season with three straight victories, including a sweep of the Newburyport Bank Tournament. Nine players graduated from last year’s team
“Once we got used to each other, we did better,” said the coach.
The top seniors returning this season include forwards Angelo Mario, Colin Van Stry and Joey Falso. Senior Nick Ciaccio is back to lead the defense. Robert DiVincenzo has been starting in goal since his freshman year.
Sophomore forwards Michael Nigro and Max Tong played well as freshmen last season.
A pair of new players, junior Michael Cashell and Jack Riley have done well in the preseason. Riley previous played for St. John’s Prep and the Gunnery School. He landed back at Winchester after Gunnery canceled its hockey season.
While the team has become more comfortable with Khachadourian’s system and methods, they will have the same challenge every other team will have this winter, getting used to the modifications that the MIAA implemented to allow everyone to play hockey during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It will be a weird season,” Khachadourian said. “Most of the kids have played in fall leagues with the modifications, with the social distancing on the bench, the masks and no locker rooms.”
Winchester opens the season on Saturday, Jan. 2 against Reading at the O’Brien Rink (2:30 p.m.). The team will play a second game against the Rockets on Jan. 6 at the Burbank Ice Arena. There are just 10 games this season, all against Middlesex League Liberty opponents.
“With just 10 games, we’ll have to hit the ground running,” Khachadourian said. “Playing home and home against each team will be good. You’ll have a chance to look at the films after the first game and change things for the next game.”
This season, there will be no MIAA tournament. The ultimate goal this season is the Middlesex League Liberty Division title. Since the league includes two state co-champions from last year, Arlington (Division 1A) and Belmont (Division 1), plus perennially strong programs like Reading and Woburn, that will be a challenge.
Two years ago, Winchester won the Division 1 North title and played in the state finals.
“I think we can do it,” Khachadourian said. “Every game will be tough and that’s the way we like it. Our main goals are to learn the system and get better playing it and winning the league.”
For at least the first four weeks of the season, the Middlesex League will not allow spectators at the games. Wincam will stream Winchester’s games, as well as the Winchester High girls team’s games this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.