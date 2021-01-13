READING — A good shooting game for three quarters, combined with a stellar defensive effort, particularly in the first half, added up to a solid win for the Reading High girls basketball team.
The Lady Rockets expanded a five-point first-quarter lead to 17 points by halftime by holding Winchester to just two second-quarter points. Then Reading nursed its lead throughout the second half, to come away with a 48-35 victory over Winchester, in a game held at the Hawkes Field House on Monday night.
The Lady Rockets came through with a strong offensively game, led by junior sharpshooter Jackie Malley who hit five 3-pointers to easily lead all scorers with 20 points. Malley is coming off a sophomore season that saw her set the school record for threes with 61.
Abby Farrell drained three shots from behind the arc to add 13 points, while Marissa Cirrone chipped in eight points to the winning effort, and help improve Reading’s record to 2-0.
“Overall I felt it was a great team win,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “We had to make a few adjustments defensively, yet I felt we really played well together. Abby Farrell hit some key shots throughout the game, and Jackie Malley had a great game as well. Overall I felt we stayed focused and rose above any adversity.”
Winchester was a little slow offensively in the first half before scoring 24 second-half points, and most of its offense was provided by Isabella Ryan with eight points, Carmen Kelcourse with seven points, and Katie Degnan with six points.
“Reading set the pace, and we weren’t ready for it, but they are a good team, and they shot the ball very well,” said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. “Jackie Malley and Abby Farrell shot lights out from 3-point range, hitting eight threes between them. It’s tough when we dropped into a big hole, and then tried to come back from it. I felt we held our composure pretty well, and we just have to put this game behind us and move on to the next game.”
The Lady Rockets wasted little time taking a significant early lead, as Jackie Malley scored five points, while Marissa Cirrone and Lexi Burnham added two points each, to give Reading a 9-3 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Winchester briefly rallied when Ryan hit a pair of hoops near the basket to cut its deficit to three points (10-7). The Lady Rockets responded when Farrell nailed a three, and Marissa Cirrone added a foul shot, to give Reading a five-point lead (14-9) by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Rockets put the clamps down defensively and held Winchester to just a single basket during the entire second quarter. This helped Reading start to expand on its lead.
Jackie Malley hit a pair of threes, while Farrell also nailed a trey to to help Reading score 14 points in the quarter and extend its lead to 17 points (28-11) by halftime.
Winchester finally got its offense going early in the third quarter when Degnan and Ryan both hit shots from close range, while Ceci Kelcourse added two points to cut Reading’s lead to 30-17 early in the quarter.
But the Lady Rockets maintained their lead for the rest of the third quarter, as Farrell and Marissa Ciirrone both hit shots from in low, to match baskets for Winchester by Ava Ciaccio and Thalia Sakorafus, and still hold a 13-point lead (34-21) by the end of the third quarter.
With the outcome no longer in doubt the teams traded points throughout the fourth quarter. Jackie Malley hit a fifth 3-pointer, while Farrell drained her third trey, to help extend Reading’s lead to as much as 17 points (40-23) early in the final eight minutes.
Winchester did get some scoring in the final minutes from Degnan, Carmen Kelcourse, and Ciaccio, but never got within 13 points the rest of the way.
“This year we’re just grateful to be together,” said Melillo. “I felt tonight we really played well defensively, so I was very pleased with our effort.”
Reading next plays on Saturday at Woburn in a noon start.
Saturday's game
Reading 46, Winchester 40 — A strong start helped the Reading High girls basketball team take a 14-point halftime lead, before fighting back a come-back bid in the second half, to hold on for a 46-40 victory over Winchester, in the first game of the season for both teams at the Winchester High School gym on Saturday.
The Lady Rockets were led by junior Jackie Malley who scored a game-high 21 points including five 3-pointers, while her sister Jess, a freshman, added 10 points.
Winchester stayed close behind the efforts of Emily Collins who had 20 points.
The Lady Rockets got off to a good start when Jackie Malley scored five points, while Jess Malley and Gianna Zagami both added three points, to overcome six points by Collins and take a two-point lead (14-12) by the end of the first quarter.
Then Reading shot out to an even bigger lead in the second quarter when Jackie Malley had eight points, her sister Jess added four points, and Marissa Cirrone chipped in two points, to extend Reading’s lead to 10 points (28-18) by halftime.
Winchester started to fight back in the third quarter when Collins scored four points, and Ceci Kelcourse, Ava Ciacio, and Katie Degnan all added two points, to cut Reading’s lead to just two points (32-30) by the end of the third quarter.
But the Lady Rockets fought back the challenge in the fourth quarter when Jackie Malley had six points, Abby Farrell scored four points, and Jess Malley poured in three points, to help Reading maintain its lead and hold on for the win.
“It was a great first-game win for our team,” said Reading coach Kara Melillo. “Both Jackie and Jess Malley had great games, while Gianna Zagami played really well at the point for us. We were excited to get back in a gym playing a game again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.