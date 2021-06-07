WINCHESTER — The Woburn High baseball team clinched a winning regular season record with an 11-4 victory over Winchester, Friday night at Ciarcia Field. Using a lineup that featured their underclassmen after a mostly senior lineup in the previous game, the Tanners played like they could be in for a productive season, next spring.
The Red & Black successfully honored their seniors on Senior Night, but the evening went down hill as the game progressed.
Woburn starter Owen Ackerman, a junior, allowed just one hit in six innings, while his teammates broke the game open with four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
"We just wanted to give some guys some chances," said Tanners' coach Joe Wells, of the younger top half of the lineup. "They have been working hard and I wanted to give everyone an opportunity, especially after Senior Day (on Tuesday). They've been working hard, like everyone else, and they have been swinging the bats well, so it worked out. They are a talented group of kids."
Woburn set the tone in the top of the first, scoring two runs off Winchester starter Will Gindel. Brett Stone and Mike Chiodo drew walks to set the table, and after two stolen bases and a passed ball, both scored on a one-out single by Connor Welch.
Two fielding errors helped the Red & Black put a couple runners on, with one out. Ackerman got the next two batters to retire the side.
Gus Sendlenski was hit by a pitch to start the Winchester second, but he never left first base as Ackerman got the next three batters in order.
"Once he settled down - the first couple of innings he didn't have the rhythm going - around the third or fourth inning he got a good rhythm going," said Wells. "He had a no-hitter going there for awhile."
The only hit off of Ackerman was a leadoff single up the middle, leading off the fifth, by Thomas Casey. Ackerman struck out the side in the sixth, giving him a total of eight on the evening, with one walk and two hit batsmen.
The Tanners added single runs in the third and fourth innings to build a 4-0 lead. Chiodo ripped a one-out triple to the fence in deep right-center, and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Mike Arsenault.
In the fourth inning, Jonathan Surrette drew a walk, which led Winchester to go to the bullpen for Casey with one out. Surrette stole second, went to third on a ground ball to second, and scored on a two-out single by Eric Paradis.
"The bats helped out, they were huge," said Wells. "We've been struggling trying to produce runs. We've been hitting the ball hard, but just at people. Now they are starting to drop."
Woburn broke the game open in the top of the sixth when it scored four times to make it 8-0. Craig Klempa walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Casey got two outs from the next two batters, but Jackson Powers walked and Danny DeFeo reached on an error to keep the inning alive. A two-run triple by Danny Coveno was the big blow, as the Tanners now led, 7-0. Coveno scored on another error to make it 8-0.
Sendlenski came on in relief late in the sixth, and Woburn roughed him up with three runs on four hits in the top of the seventh.
Stone came on in relief in the seventh to get some work, and Winchester sent eight batters to the plate while scoring four times for the 11-4 final.
Michael Cashell set the tone for the Red & Black with a double. Laster, Tristan Henning smacked a two-run double. A throwing error allowed another run to score.
Will Bartlett doubled to make it 11-4, before Stone got the next two batters to end the game.
The Tanners (6-3) had their make-up game at Belmont cancelled and will now get ready for the upcoming Middlesex League tournament starting on Tuesday. Aidan Vining is expected to get the start for Tuesday's first round action.
