BELMONT — After seven scoreless quarters, the Winchester High football team found the end zone.
Winchester’s first score of the season came at just the right time, allowing the team to defeat Belmont, 7-0 on Saturday at Harris Field.
Winchester quarterback Brady Martin found Henry Kraft near the left sideline for a 49-yard catch and run with 3 minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter for the game’s only touchdown. Mario Caloiero kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Before and after the score, Winchester’s defense came up with stops inside the 10 to preserve the shutout.
Winchester (1-1) began the drive that led to the touchdown at its own one after Kaden Salvietti stopped Chad Francis for a one-yard gain on fourth and goal, ending a 22-play drive that began at the Marauders’ 20 with 6:37 left in the third quarter.
“We made some plays,” said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. “We have to clean some things up, but I’m proud of the way we came back after last week’s [34-0 loss against] Reading. That’s the first time since I’ve been here that we’ve stopped a team on fourth and goal like that.”
On that drive, a holding penalty nullified what would have been a 54-yard touchdown pass play from Brennan Westgate to Matt McHugh after McHugh jumped over a Winchester defender to make the catch.
“Matt is one of our better athletes,” said Belmont coach Yann Kumin. “We have to find a way to get the ball to our receivers better.”
On the first play after the stop, Martin completed a 34-yard pass to Jonathan DeOliveira, moving the ball to the 35. Five plays later, Martin found Kraft near the left sideline. Kraft made the catch and broke free of two defenders before heading to the end zone.
“I’m happy for Henry,” Dembowski said. “He didn’t make that catch earlier and he made the play this time.”
After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, Belmont (0-2) took over at its own 35. After a holding call against the Marauders on the third play of the series, on third and 20, Westgate scrambled, avoided a sack and found Preston Jackson-Stephens who made the catch just inbounds at the Winchester 34 to keep the drive going.
Belmont made it to the 17 before a holding penalty deep in the backfield moved the Marauders back to the 40. Westgate got 9 yards back with a pass to McHugh on the next play, then another 21 on a completion to Andre Yardemian as time expired.
Winchester was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, however, and Belmont had one more untimed down from the 5.
The game ended when Derek Gianci sacked Westgate for a 6-yard loss.
Three times in the first half, Belmont moved the ball into Winchester territory before Winchester came up with a turnover.
On the Marauders’ first series, they advanced to the Winchester 48 before Sean Holland recovered a fumble in the backfield.
After stopping Winchester’s second possession on fourth down at the Belmont 42, the Marauders made it to the Winchester 11 on a drive that included a 27-yard gain from Tyler Arno. On third and 6, however, Boomer Fitzgerald picked off a pass and returned it 34 yards to the Winchester 42. A personal foul call moved the ball back to the 27. Winchester made it to the Belmont 41 before the Marauders took over on downs.
On the final series of the first half, Belmont made it to the Winchester 22 on 12 plays. The half ended when Camilo Vozzella picked off a pass at the goal line and returned it to the 25.
On Saturday, Winchester faces Arlington in its home opener at Knowlton Stadium, while Belmont is at Reading.
