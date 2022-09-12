NEWTON — The Winchester High football team got its season off successfully with a 13-6 non-league victory over Newton South, Friday night at Winkler Stadium.
The Red & Black still have plenty to work on, particularly on offense, but their defense protected a one-point lead throughout the second half until their second touchdown with 1:41 to play.
Still, the game was not clinched until Tiger quarterback Everson Quissanga had to leave the game with leg cramps in the final minute, which reminded Winchester coach Wally Dembowski of last year's home opener with Newton South, when the Red & Black got outscored in the second half, 27-6, after they lost key players to cramping.
"It's funny because last year we had the lead at the half against these guys and our guys started cramping," said Dembowski. "We had six or seven starters cramping and they came back and got us. Tonight, their starters began cramping up a bit and we held on to get that son of a gun."
The Red & Black, after failing to get a first down in their first possession, scored on the second play of their second possession. After a two-yard loss on a first down running play, quarterback Harry Lowenstein went play action pass on second down from the Winchester 35. He lofted a pass over the defensive secondary and wide receiver Ben Wilson got a step ahead and caught the pass in stride at the Newton South 40. It was a foot race after that and Wilson turned the reception into a 65-yard touchdown. Kieran Corr added the extra point to give Winchester a 7-0 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter.
After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff (Corr has a big leg), the Lions marched 75 yards on 10 plays for their touchdown. Quissanga passed to Owen Dunker for one first down, and then a horse collar tackle for 15 yards put Newton South into Red & Black territory at the 44.
Quissanga started the second quarter with an 11-yard scramble. Two runs by runnung back Zach Gabriel (13-110) and passes to Paxton Boyd and Gabrield set up the Lions at the Winchester 7. On the next play, Quissanga kept the ball around right end and he sliced his way into the end zone with 8:18 left before halftime.
Newton South missed the two-point conversion leaving the Red & Black with a 7-6 lead.
Winchester had to punt on its next possession and the punt was partially blocked. Avery Hamilton caught the ball at the ball at the Red & Black 40 and returned it to the 32.
The Lions drove to the 15 before the drive stalled, and Quissanga's pass on fourth down on a skinny post to the left fell incomplete.
Lowenstein hit Wilson for a 25-yard gain to get Winchester out near midfield, where the Red & Black were able to run out the rest of the half.
Newton South moved the ball well in its first two possessions of the third quarter, but three holding penalties ultimately killed the drives.
Also, Quissanga hit his first pass of the third quarter, then failed to complete a pass on his next 11 attempts.
In the fourth quarter, Winchester drove from its 37 down to the Lions' 8 on a combination of passes to Akira Cirnigliaro and Bronner Keough, plus the running of Ryan Doucette (7-47) and Emmett Goodrich.
Faced with a 4th and four from the 10, the Red & Black bypassed the field goal and the Lowenstein pass to the right was incomplete, keeping the score at 7-6.
"If we go up four they still have to score (a touchdown) and there was still a good amount of time on the clock at that point," said Dembowski. "We were still nervous, they still had a timeout, let's do this (go for it on 4th down) and maybe we can get a stop, and then get something going."
That's exactly what happened. Winchester's defense made another stop, got the ball back at the Newton South 36. On third and 10, the Lions defense sold out to the handoff and Lowenstein went around left end on a keeper for 36 yards and a touchdown, and 13-6 lead with 1:41 left.
Quissanga finally completed a 15-yard pass to Gabriel, but he cramped up on the play and did not return. Winchester's defense held from there.
"We missed some tackles, we didn't execute like we should on offense, but to do some of the boo-boos that we did and get out of here with a win is great," said Dembowski. "We can coach hard and coach off the film, we can get after it in practice on Monday because it's much easier to do that after you get to celebrate a victory."
The Red & Black will have their home opener on Friday (6:30 p.m.) when they host Waltham, in another non-league game, at Knowlton Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.