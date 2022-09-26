READING — Three weeks into the season, it was finally time for the Reading High football team to break in the new turf at Hollingsworth Field.
The Rockets broke in the turf with their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out Danvers, 21-0 on Friday.
Not only did the Rockets (3-0) shut out the Falcons (1-2), they also only allowed 107 yards of total offense (73 passing, 34 rushing) and six first downs. Reading came up with two interceptions, one of which Jake Palm returned 27 yards for the Rockets’ second touchdown.
“I was very happy with the defense,” said Reading coach John Fiore. "It was very tough.”
Danvers’ biggest threat was on its final possession. After the Falcons forced Reading to turn the ball over on downs at the Danvers 38, The Falcons made it to the Reading 27 on nine plays. Sam Lindeman hooked up with Aris Xerras for a 22-yard gain, moving the ball into Reading territory at the 42.
Travis Voisine, Danvers’ starting quarterback, got back behind the center and completed passes of 12 and 10 yards to Owen Gasinowski and DeShawn Masse, bringing the ball to the 27.
Voisine threw to Xerras in the end zone on third and seven but Reading’s Aidan Bekkenhuis broke up the play.
On fourth down, Bekkenhuis picked off Voisine in the end zone, allowing Reading to run out the remaining 1:01.
Offensively, Reading scored on its first possession of each half.
On the opening series of the game, Reading started on its own 15 and put together a 15-play scoring drive that finished with James Murphy 22-for-31, 270 yards, completed his first of two touchdown passes, this one for six yards to Bekkenhuis with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
After they recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Danvers 33, the Rockets had a chance to add another touchdown. They did, but in a less straightforward manner than they may have liked it to happen.
Reading advanced to the Falcons’ four on an 18-yard run from Alvin Day and an 11-yard pass from Murphy to Andrew Jackvony.
On first-and-goal, however, Xerras grabbed a deflected pass for an interception, giving the Falcons the ball at their own six. Three players later, however, Danvers turned the ball over again when Palm picked off a pass at the 27 and returned it down the right sideline for Reading’s second touchdown.
His kick was no good, giving Reading the 13-0 lead it took into the second half.
After forcing Danvers to go three and out at the beginning of the second half, Reading added one more touchdown.
At the end of a six-play drive, Murphy completed back-to-back passes to Jese Doherty (nine catches, 95 yards) for gains of 20 and 19. Doherty caught the second one and raced down the left sideline to score from the 19.
On the conversion, Murphy passed to Ryan Strout to make it 21-0 with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
On three other occasions, including right before the end of the first half, Reading drove inside the 20 before turning the ball over own downs. Reading made it to the two before Danvers held on second, third and fourth downs, getting the ball back with 21 seconds left in the half.
Seeing his first significant action of the season, Day, a senior running back, gained 93 yards on 20 carries. Strout caught five passes for 76 yards. Jackvony caught three balls for 40 yards.
“We had some guys out and other guys stepped up,” Fiore said. “Alvin had a big game. Jackvony stepped in and did well.”
On Friday, Reading hosts Belmont in its Middlesex League Liberty Division opener.
