HOLDEN — The incredible season for the Woburn High girls' basketball team came to a frustrating end in the MIAA Div. 1 Round of 8, as second seed Wachusett Regional held on for a 51-49 victory, Saturday night at WRHS Gym.
It was a contest that took many turns, from the Tanners seemingly being in control at halftime, to be nearly shut out in the third quarter. The Mountaineers built an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter before Woburn stormed back in the final two minutes to tie it at 49-49, with 36 seconds left.
Wachusett regained the lead when top scorer Mary Gibbons (18 points) hit a runner in the lane with 25 seconds left. The Tanners called timeout, and had one last chance to either tie it or take the lead. The possession ended with a difficult layup attempt coming up short, and a follow-up tip attempt that was too strong.
The Mountaineers remain undefeated and move on to the state semifinals, while seventh-seeded Woburn sees it season end with a record of 21-2, with both losses to undefeated teams.
"It was a great game, the girls battled, they (Mountaineers) just ended up with two more points than we did," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "We fell just a little bit short, but the girls gave it everything they had. They competed as hard as they could. I couldn't be more prouder of this team."
It took a couple minutes for either team to score, as the defenses set the tone for the game. Jenna Taylor got the first basket for Woburn before Wachusett countered with one of two free throws from Kate King, and a basket from Emmy Allen to take a 3-2 lead.
The Tanners were leading 6-5 when the Mountaineers put together a 7-0 run to take a 12-6 lead. Gibbons showed off her shooting touch with a couple threes, sandwiched around a free throw from Allen.
Woburn answered with a 9-0 run to end the quarter with a 15-12 lead. McKenna Morrison hit the first of her trio of 3-pointers, and Cyndea Labissiere showed off her speed and skill set with six points, including an end-to-end run with the ball, laying it in as the buzzer sounded.
"This team, to do everything that they do, they are great young ladies," said Sullivan. "They are great players and they are great teammates."
Labissiere scored again to start the second quarter before Wachusett struck back with a 5-0 run, tying the game at 17-17. King had a scoop layup for a three-point play, and Jill Peto had a bucket.
With Labissiere running the point, the defense focused on stopping her drives to the basket. That left Morrison and Amber Hayden open to knock down a pair of treys, and Woburn was back on top by six, 23-17.
The Mountaineers closed it to two points before Labissiere closed the half with two more pretty layups to give the Tanners the lead at the half, 29-23.
"I thought we started a bit slow, then we picked it up a bit and made some plays," said Sullivan, of the first half.
The third quarter started with both teams missing a pair of free throws, but unfortunately the scoreless trend continued for Woburn until late in the quarter.
Wachusett scored eight straight points over the course six minutes, while shooting only one of five from the line. Allen had a bucket and the made free throw, Gibbons hit the third of her four threes, and forward Charlotte Head got the basket that put the Mountaineers in front, 30-29.
It was 31-29 when Carley Dangora scored with 1:15 to play in the third. Hannah Surrette banked a three from the right side, and the quarter ended with Woburn back in front, 34-31.
"We started to struggle a bit in the third quarter," said Sullivan. "I don't think we scored until there was a minute or two left in the quarter, and then we fell behind. But they (Tanners) did what they always do, they took the lead again."
Taylor got the Tanner lead back to five with a pair of free throws before Head went to work for the Mountaineers, scoring all the points in a 7-2 run on two free throws, a bucket and a trey, tying the game at 38-38, with 5:55 to play.
Taylor (11) answered with a 3-pointer of her own, to put Woburn back in front, but then Wachusett, getting call after call from the officials, went on an 11-0 run to take a 49-41 lead with about two minutes left. The Mountaineers made five of six from the charity stripe, and Rileigh and Gibbons each hit a 3-pointer.
The Tanners' last stand began with a triple from Carley Dangora, and was followed with a jump shot from Labissiere (14) from just inside the arc. Wachusett missed a pair of free throws before Morrison took a pass from Dangora and hit a 3-pointer from straight away on top, tying the game up at 49-49.
"Wachusett came back and made some plays, and then we made a nice run in the end," said Sullivan. "We never gave up but they made the last bucket in the end. It wasn't for lack of effort, Wachusett was a good team, on their home court, and it took until the final seconds. We just fell a little bit short."
The Tanners were perfect in the Middlesex League this season, which was evident with their league championship warmups they wore pregame, and they went through a season with the rare feeling where they never walked away from a game thinking an opponent was superior to them, that day.
"We are disappointed, obviously, but hopefully the girls will look back and see how well they did and the accomplishments they had," said Sullivan. "They can reflect on that and what was a great season."
Woburn will lose Taylor, Carley Dangora and twin sister Casey Dangora — all starters — to graduation. However, the Tanners should still be in decent shape heading into next season, with Morrison and freshman classmate Shannon McCarthy ready to move into the starting lineup at point guard and center/forward.
WOBURN (49) — Taylor 4 2-4 11, Casey Dangora 0 0-0 0, Qualey 0 0-0 0, Carley Dangora 3 0-0 7, Labissiere 7 0-0 14, Morrison 3 0-0 9, McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Hayden 1 0-0 3, Surrette 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 2-4 49.
Wachusett (51) — Peto 1 0-2 2, King 1 3-7 5, Head 4 4-5 13, Allen 3 2-4 8, Gibbons 6 2-2 18, Leary 1 0-0 3, Majersky 0 0-0 0, Best 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-20 51.
WOBURN 15 14 5 15 - 49
Wachusett 12 11 8 20 - 51
3-point FGs: WB-Morrison 3, Hayden, Surrette, Taylor, Carley Dangora; WC-Gibbons 4, Head, Leary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.