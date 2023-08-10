WOBURN — After Wednesday's rain forced a change of venue for last night's Lou Tompkins A Division winner's bracket second round matchup, the undefeated Reading Red made itself at home, right down to blaring out "Dirty Water" over its own sound system, after the final out, in a 3-2 triumph over Woburn, at Carroll Field.
Reading Red showed why they are undefeated and the top seed in the LTA tournament with a rock solid all-around performance to improve their record to 18-0-1.
Will Moore was outstanding on the mound for Reading, going all the way until there were two outs in the seventh before he yielded two runs. Moore did not panic after Woburn's sudden success and got the last out on a grounder to shortstop.
Jackson Powers pitched another good effort while going six innings in a complete-game performance. He allowed one run in the first and two unearned runs in the third before pitching three scoreless innings to close it out.
"It was a tough loss but a good baseball game," said Woburn coach Barry Doherty. "Reading does everything well. They are well-coached."
The Tanners were coming off a power smorgasbord at Cacciatore Field against Waltham, but Moore set the tone for the game by retiring Woburn in order in the first two innings.
Reading got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with three straight two-out hits. Michael Fabiano kept the inning alive with a two-out single, Thomas Fratto singled to send Fabiano to third, and Nick Mazzarella doubled to deep left to plate the run. Fratto tried to score all the way from first on the play, but was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Ryan Lush's relay throw. Catcher Daniel Pratt applied the tag.
Zach Foster got Woburn's first hit with a leadoff single to right in the top of the third. Quinlan Vining sacrificed him to second, but Moore got the next two batters on a called third strike and a soft line drive to second.
Red gave themselves some breathing room in the bottom of the third. After Nick Bartalini forced Jack Raimo at second base for the second out, a throwing error allowed Moore to take second while Bartalini moved to third. Fabiano made the Tanners pay for the miscue with a two-run single and a 3-0 lead.
Woburn got one hit in each of the next three innings from Powers, Foster and Anthony Ciasullo, but none were able to get past second base. Reading's steady, reliable defense helped Moore maintain his shutout bid, including a catch in right field in the sixth inning by Fabiano on a sinking line drive off the bat of Lush.
A turning point for Powers came in the fourth after Matthew Walsh walked with one out. Powers got the next batter to hit into a nifty, 4-6-3 double play to retire the side. Powers was in command from there.
Brett Stone led off the Tanners' seventh with a single, but he was forced at second by Jack Lee. After a fly ball to center, Woburn was down to its last out when Jordan Henriquez ripped a double to left-center. Lee hustled around from first to spoil Moore's shutout bid.
The game began to get a little more interesting when Foster made it 3-for-3 with a single down the left field line, scoring Henriquez and making it a one-run game, 3-2. Moore closed out the win with a routine ground out to shortstop.
Moore tossed a seven-hitter with zero walks and three strikeouts. Powers tossed a five-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts.
"It's one game and you have to win two more to get to the finals," said Doherty, of the title game, Sunday (4 p.m.), at Morelli Field at Melrose High. "I told the kids we have to stay together, and hit the ball.
The Summer Tanners would like to thank Woburn Parks Department head Jim "Snookie" DeLong and his crew for the work they put in, earlier in the day, to get the field in immaculate shape after Wednesday morning's heavy rain. Doherty was amazed at the transformation after the shape Carroll Field was in, Wednesday afternoon. Woburn High baseball coach Joe Wells chipped in by doing the base lines.
While Reading Red is through to the semifinals, Saturday at Pine Banks, the Summer Tanners still have work to do. Woburn (11-7) returns to Cacciatore Field, tonight (7:30 p.m.), for a rematch with Waltham (12-8) with a semifinal berth on the line.
Waltham won the regular-season matchup before the Tanners won, Monday night, behind four home runs.
