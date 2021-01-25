By MARK NADEAU
WOBURN — It was a highly-competitive, two-game series between the Reading and Woburn High boys’ basketball teams this week. The Rockets won the first game on Tuesday, and the Tanners got their revenge, last night, 64-59, at Torrice Gym.
Neither team led by more than seven points, which was the margin the Tanners took into the fourth quarter (54-47). The Rockets made their run, getting it to a one-possession game in the last two minutes before the Tanners held on for their first win of the season to stand 1-2.
“We played tough both Tuesday and Thursday,” said Woburn coach Tom Sullivan. “Both games were very competitive and my kids made more plays today, going down the stretch.”
Both teams scored the ball very well. Sullivan was pleased to see guards Dylan McLaughlin and Michael Chiodo get into a rhythm, and Joe Gattuso maintaining his consistent, tough play at both ends of the basketball court.
McLaughlin and Gattuso shared the high-scoring honors for the Tanners with 17 points, while Chiodo had a season-high 15 points.
Sophomore Jesse Doherty had a big game for the Rockets, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers among his 19 points. Pat Harrigan and Aidan Bekkenhuis, another sophomore, had eight points each.
“The kids played really hard,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey, “and clearly getting better and will continue to work.”
The game was close throughout the first half with Woburn leading, 16-14, after one and then the Rockets, 33-32, at the break.
Doherty had 10 points in the first half for Reading while Gattuso led Woburn with 11.
Sullivan teams are known for their drive-and-kick style to open shooters and the Tanners found their mark from distance in the third quarter connecting on four 3-pointers. Included in this onslaught was a NBA-range three with the shot clock winding down by Will Kupris and then a three to end the quarter by Chiodo. This game the Tanners their biggest lead at 54-47 after three.
But, Reading chipped away quickly as Dan DiMare made a free throw and put in an offensive rebound in the first 29 seconds of the fourth. Then Tim Mulvey sank one of two free throws to get that Woburn lead down to three (54-51).
McLaughlin hit a three to get Woburn back in gear at 57-51.
After the teams traded baskets, Doherty scored twice at the rim while Gattuso finished a drive in between Doherty’s hoops. This made it a 61-57 edge for Woburn headed for crunch time.
Aidan Bekkenhuis put one in from inside with a one-handed lefty shot to make it a two-point game, 61-59, with under two minutes left.
After a Reading stop the Rockets had a chance to tie but turned the ball over.
Brett Tuzzollo was later fouled and made the first of two free throws to give Woburn a 62-59 lead with 1:23 left.
Woburn got a stop but couldn’t convert as it ran the shot clock down and missed a contested shot in close with 18 seconds left.
Still down three, the Rockets tried for a quick two but Mulvey couldn’t get the ball to fall on his lay-up attempt. Reading had to foul but McLaughlin missed the front end of the one-and-one. However, Gattuso hustled and got the offensive rebound. He was fouled and made both of his one-and-one free throws to seal the win.
"It was a great win for the program," said Sullivan. "Will Kupris gave us senior leadership, Brett Tuzzollo and Jake Perotta gave us presence in the paint on both ends. Even our kids that didn't play much were tremendous the whole game, bringing energy to the team."
Up next for Reading (1-3) is a visit to Coach Lyons Court at Wenner Field House to take on Belmont on Saturday (1:30 p.m.). Woburn will host Lexington, back at Torrice Gym, Saturday at noon.
(Steve Algeri also contributed to this report.)
