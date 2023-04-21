READING — On Thursday, April 13, the newest team at Reading High played its first game.
Reading’s Unified basketball team met Woburn at the Coolidge Middle School, with Woburn prevailing.
“We’d actually come a long way,” said Reading coach Tara Herlihy. “We made a lot of progress and our stamina was better.”
Unified sports is a program that allows students with disabilities to get involved with sports along with students who do not have disabilities.
Herlihy, a teacher at the Coolidge Middle School, has been the director of Reading’s Special Olympics program since 2001. Prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, she was trying to establish a unified sports program at Reading High.
“It’s a way for more people to have a chance to represent the school and the town,” she said. “It’s a chance for athletes with disabilities and athletes without disabilities to get to know each other and work with each other as a team.”
This spring, with the help of Reading athletic director Tom Zaya and the special education administration including Adam Blaustein, Allison Wright and Jen Sty, the team made its debut.
Reading’s team, which is co-ed, has 12 players on it, including those with disabilities and those without. During the games, three of the five players on the court must be neurodivergent (with a disability) and two are neurotypical. (not disabled).
The players include Mia Krupp, Kaleb Brady, Caitlin DeRosa, Liam Campbell, Brooke Pulpi, Shea Donahue, Jacob Goldlust, Patrick Connors, Lucy Halliday, Austin Lee, Jack Powers and Anjali Gnaratnam.
Several other players, including athletes from other sports, practice and play with the team as their schedules permit.
“They’re good kids,” Herlihy said. “Everyone has been supportive and helpful.”
The team practices once a week and plays one game a week against other Middlesex League schools. The practices and home games are at Coolidge Middle School. The next game is on Tuesday, April 25 at Watertown (4 p.m.).
“It’s the first road game,” Herlihy said. “It will give them a chance to get on a bus and travel to another town to play a game.”
Other games are at Burlington on May 3, at Lexington on May 9 and at home against Winchester on May 18.
Over the past decade, many high schools across the state have added unified sports to their athletic programs. The most common unified sports are basketball and track and field.
The MIAA sanctions unified basketball and track and field and hosts a jamboree for basketball in the fall and a state meet for track and field in the spring.
Most schools start with basketball because the sport does not require as many players. Some schools, such as those in the Middlesex League, play unified basketball in the spring, while others play in the winter or fall.
In time, Herlihy hopes to get other unified teams, such as track and field, going. She also hopes to grow the program at the middle school level. The Reading Track and Field Games, which drew more than 100 participants from all grades in 2021, shows that the potential for growth is there.
“We’re trying to grow the programs,” Herlihy said. “We want give people who don’t usually have the opportunity a chance to wear their school colors and be part of a team.”
