WOBURN — Despite having results that were worthy of a tournament team, the Woburn High girls' soccer team had too many winnable games get away from it, last fall, which left the Tanners at 4-11-3 in 2021 and on the sidelines for the tournament.
That did not sit well and now the Tanners are on a mission to turn things around this year, and they have the players to complete the task.
"We are on a bit of a revenge tour this year," said sixth-year Woburn coach Jenna DeSantis. "Last season was, for lack of a better word, difficult for all of us. The losses were always dramatic, with us letting games slip away with not much time to spare. With the talent we had, we fell short way too many times. We have to close out games this season and can't take minutes off."
The Tanners are led by their three senior co-captains, who are all fourth-year varsity players, Colleen Curran, Hannah Surrette and Cyndea Labissiere.
Curran will lead the defense, Surrette the midfield, and Labissiere, who is bound for Lehigh, is a forward, where she is one of the elite weapons in the MIddlesex League.
"They have been a part of the program since freshman year and I'm excited to see them in their leadership roles during the season," said DeSantis, who has already found them to be a tremendous help throughout the summer. "They are working great together on and off the field and I am hopeful they will all contribute in putting us on the scoreboard."
Woburn will be solid in net with senior Amber Hayden and sophomore Brooke Tuzzolo. Hayden will start and Tuzzolo will be the backup, but both can also bring depth to the midfield and up top when they are not goalkeeping.
In addition to graduating a strong senior class, the Tanners lost three potential junior starters who transferred to other schools, which leaves them with just three juniors total.
Kayla Buback brings speed to the midfield and attack, Courtney Curran adds to the midfield, and Sabrina Pimental will factor into the defense.
DeSantis had six freshmen make the team a year ago, and five of them are back with increased expectations. Riley Anderson, Katelyn Clark, Sydney Metivier, Mckenna Morrison and Emmy Rivera will be put to work this season to fill the many openings in the starting lineup.
"Looking for lots of production out of our sophomore class this season," said DeSantis. "We took many freshmen last year and this season, they all have come in in great shape and will fill some big gaps on the field for us due to graduation and transfers. They're a very athletic group with great soccer minds and have been very vocal thus far."
The Tanners other seniors of note are Markey Gibbons and Joanie Butler, who will complete the starting midfield.
"Both have incredible foot skill and knowledge of the game," said DeSantis.
Also providing depth to the defense and midfield from the senior class are Camille Connors, Fatima Essouabni, Kiara Napuri and Amanda Logcher.
Woburn has two new freshmen, this season, both of whom have made a lot of noise in youth soccer circles on their way to seeing their first varsity action.
"Nicole Gangi and Leah Finn have had great success through the Woburn youth program and had great tryouts," said DeSantis. "I'm excited to see what they can do in a more fast paced game."
It's a pretty new lineup with the usual high expectations that come with playing in Middlesex League Liberty Division, but the Tanners' fortunes will rely heavily on scoring more goals.
"As we have the last three seasons, we will look to Cyndea to get some points on the board for us," said DeSantis. "Her natural speed and athleticism is a clear threat in the league, but she will have a target on her back because the coaches know what she is capable of. She'll need to come in with extra energy and creativity this season to combat teams already on the lookout for her."
During the offseason, DeSantis made a couple of additions to the coaching staff, highlighted by Paul Graham, who just retired after coaching Belmont for some 30-odd years.
"Paul Graham is well-respected among the coaches in the Middlesex League, and the state. with the success he has had in Belmont," said DeSantis. "He is an offensive-minded coach which we will utilize greatly with the speed we have in our attack."
The Tanners are also adding Courtney Davis as a second assistant/goalkeeper coach. Davis was a goalkeeper at WMHS, both in soccer and ice hockey, graduating in 2014 before competing as a collegiate athlete at Southern Maine.
Woburn will open up the season on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.), with a game against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Melrose at home.
