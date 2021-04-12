ARLINGTON — Things went so well for the Reading High football team Saturday that James Murphy never let a football touch the ground.
Reading’s sophomore signal-caller was 13 of 14 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns, with his sole incompletion an interception. But that turnover was nullified by a Reading defense that refuses to break.
As in, ever.
Reading’s starting defense has yet to allow a TD this season, pitching its fourth straight shutout in a 35-0 win. Combined with Murphy’s pinpoint passing, a great day from receivers Patrick Harrigan (7 catches, 121 yards, 2 TD) and Dan DiMare (4 catches, 90 yards, TD), and a pair of touchdowns on the ground from hard-running Lucas Fleming, it was a show of total dominance for the Rockets (4-0). Overmatched and overwhelmed Arlington fell to 0-3.
John Fiore was literally and figuratively beaming afterwards on an unseasonably warm afternoon for football in New England. This odd “Fall II” season has been anything but normal, and every game the Rockets play in the midst of the pandemic has been a blessing for their head coach.
At least one more game remains, a home finale against Lexington this Saturday in which Reading will attempt to finish undefeated in the ML Liberty. Rumors of a sixth game on April 27 against a ranked opponent outside the league — an additional chance to carve out a legacy for this exceptional team — are swirling, but nothing is yet confirmed.
“It’s a weird dynamic, obviously. It’s the springtime, it got warm out, but I can’t say enough positive things about the kids. They’re just a great group of kids,” Fiore said. “They responded really well in the second half. I just want to complement all of them on that. I’ve just been so pleased. We got a little sloppy, but it’s a sign of great kids, great leadership, they refocused. It’s been a real joy to coach these guys because they want to be great and they’re willing to work, and they respond, and I just love it.”
It wasn’t just household names contributing to Saturday’s win. Junior defensive back Colby Goodchild played a terrific all-around game, recording an interception, a team-high six tackles, and blocking a punt in the Arlington end zone for a safety. He also made the most of three touches at running back, piling up 49 yards.
“Colby is an outstanding athlete, another outstanding multi-sport athlete we have here at RMHS. He’s having a great spring, unreal on defense, a real presence, and on special teams he’s been awesome,” Fiore said. “We gave him some running at tailback and he proved he’s pretty good there, too. An all- around tough football player.”
Reading blasted out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Its defense forced consecutive three-and-outs to start the game, including a big stop by lineman Shaun Bekkenhuis on third and short.
Reading drove 48 yards on five plays on its opening scoring drive, including 3-of-3 passing by Murphy to Harrigan and Perez to the Arlington 12. From there two carries by Fleming put him into the endzone for his first touchdown.
The Rockets needed just one play to double their lead, as Murphy got great protection up front and waited for DiMare get open downfield, lofting a 57-yard strike to the senior tight end to open up a 14-0 lead with 3:58 left in the quarter.
Reading’s defense faced its only stiff test after linebacker Aidan Fecteau intercepted Murphy at midfield and returned the pick 20 yards to the Reading 30 to open the second quarter. Arlington then picked up a first down on a 12-yard Henry Burns completion to Dom Laiosa to the Reading 18, and it appeared Reading’s scoreless streak was in jeopardy.
But on third and eight DiMare tipped Burns’ pass and Goodchild picked it out of the air at the 10 to preserve the shutout.
“The kids have just been communicating really well, they’re playing really hard, fitting their blocks, and they’re just playing aggressive, playing fast and playing hard,” Fiore said, of the defense. “Some real exciting stuff.”
Reading suffered a second consecutive turnover on its next possession, driving inside the Arlington 10 before Harrigan was stripped and lost the football at the Arlington eight. But tackles by linebacker Nick Bates and Thomas O’Brien forced a Spy Ponder punt from the 10, and a hard-charging Goodchild blocked Aidan Woog-McGinty’s punt in the endzone. Arlington’s punter had little choice but to kick the rolling football out of the side of the endzone, resulting in a safety.
Just two minutes remained in the half but Reading went on a quick three play, 59-yard scoring drive to take a 22-0 lead into the break. Goodchild had runs of 19 and seven yards, and then Murphy threw a terrific 39-yard touchdown strike to Harrigan. An Arlington defender had Murphy briefly by the shirt, but he pulled away and hit Harrigan deep behind two defenders.
Reading opened up the second half with a methodical eight play, 55-yard scoring drive, capped by a six yard TD run by Fleming off the blocks of Dom DeCrescenzo and Bekkenhuis and center Dan O’Connor.
Reading’s defense set up the offense for the final score of the game. Safety Trevor Conroy stripped Woog-McGinty following a short completion, recovered by linebacker JP Sullivan at the Arlington 47. From there Murphy went up to top to Harrigan with a great over-the-shoulder completion over a defender at the sideline for 36 yards to the Spy Ponder 11. Two plays later Murphy again found Harrigan, this time on a short slant in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.
