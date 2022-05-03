READING — A few times each season, the Reading High boys' lacrosse team likes to test itself against some of the elite programs in the state.
Fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury paid a visit to Turf 2, Monday night, and the 13th-ranked Rockets gave the Warriors all they could handle for the better part of three quarters, before L-S pulled away to a 15-11 victory.
The high point in the game for Reading may have been when one of the attacking big men, Thomas O'Brien, took a pass from Colby Goodchild and whistled a shot over the shoulder of Warrior goalie Nolan O'Brien, tying the score at 8-8 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Lincoln-Sudbury got a man-up goal 40 seconds later, to retake the lead, and then scored two more times in the final minute to take an 11-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
It was 11-9, early in the fourth, when the Warriors went on another 3-0 run, this one putting the game out of reach for the Rockets.
"That end of the third quarter was just awesome, and they simply outplayed us," said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. "It hurt, but the good thing was we never quit."
The Rockets, in addition to the players who have already been out for the season thus far, were without brothers Cullen and Finn Granara. The freshman starting attacker and star goalie have both been home, sick, the past couple days.
It was a tough day for both Nolan O'Brien and Reading starter Sam Guiliotti, as the high velocity of the shots were whistling all around, and each made only a handful of saves.
Guiliotti was celebrating his one-year anniversary of playing the position of goalie, so he was doing alright.
"He's been playing goalie for a year and today he was playing against the third best team in the state," said Hardy.
The Rockets held the early advantage as Jack Jaynes finished off a Robbie Granara pass, and Nick Palermo scored unassisted to give them a 2-0 lead.
Henry Grosso, who had a huge day with seven goals and an assist for eight points, got Lincoln-Sudbury on the board, but Reading answered with a goal from Colby Goodchild to make it 3-1.
Grosso scored his first goal from David Herlihy and the combination clicked two more times to make it a 3-3 tie after one.
Robbie Granara (3-2) got the first goal of the second quarter to put Reading up, 4-3, but then Riley O'Connell and Kyle Ando scored to give the Warriors their first lead, 5-4. Goodchild scored from Granara, and Palermo scored from Goodchild to make it 6-5, before Grosso and Ando got the last two goals of the half to give Lincoln-Sudbury a 7-6 lead at the half.
"Robbie played well, our defense played well, and they are all juniors," said Hardy. "When we get healthy we'll be fine."
Granara and Grosso traded early goals, leaving the Warriors up, 8-7, which is where it stayed until O'Brien scored his popular goal.
Lincoln-Sudbury went on its late third quarter tear and held an 11-8 lead after three quarters of play.
"We played them to the end, and that was good, I liked that," said Hardy. "Every game we get better. We played in that (Players) tournament, last week, and I said if we go 1-2, I'll be happy, and we end up going 2-1, and we should've won the first game - four overtimes."
Palermo passed to Goodchild for the first goal of the fourth quarter, giving the Rockets hope, but Lincoln-Sudbury remained on top of its game, getting three consecutive goals to take a 14-9 lead with 8:43 left. Reading got late goals from Granara and Ethan Haggerty for the 15-11 final score.
"That's why I schedule them (Warriors), so we can get better," said Hardy. "I schedule them because I want to find where our weak spots are. We got exposed, today, but we are going to be better after this week."
Reading 10, Belmont 1 — The Rockets cruised past the Marauders, Friday evening at Turf 2.
Finn Granara had his usual strong game in goal and also had the consensus highlight of the game, an assist off a 70-yard pass.
Reading got two goals each from Colby Goodchiled, Robbie Granara, Ethan Haggerty and Nick Palermo. Eamon Centrella and JP Sullivan had one goal each, while Jack Jaynes and Tom Trahan each had an assist.
