Both Winchester and Reading were hoping to qualify to the states out of their respective sectional tournaments on Tuesday.
Winchester stepping up from Div. 2 in 2019 where it made the states, to Div. 1 this fall, still had high hopes heading into the Div. 1 North Sectional tournament, but its quest of returning to the state championship fell short.
Senior co-captain Phil Sughrue, freshman No. 1 player John Scully and Carson Muse each shot an 82, but it wasn’t the Red & Black finished fifth out of nine teams with a total medal score of 337 in yesterday’s sectional round at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester.
The Red & Black finished just two strokes behind fourth place Arlington (335) and four behind third place Haverhill (333).
Reading, competing in Div. 2 North, had perhaps a bit lower expectation with a young team that really impressed during the match-play season. But, stroke play is completely different and then you through in the challenging terrain of Bradford Country Club and windy conditions and it turned into a struggle for most of the Rockets.
Reading’s No. 1 player Ryan Goodwin, the lone senior captain, barely missed the cut to qualify for states as an individual by shooting an impressive eight-over par round 79.
“(Ryan) Goodwin shot a great round of golf, and he barely missed the cut, which was 78,’’ said Reading coach Jeff Nelson. “He had a great day on the course considering how tough the conditions were.”
Winchester is denied
“After St. John’s Prep, the scores were pretty tight all across the board,’’ said coach Tom Walsh. “We were very close to Haverhill (333) and Arlington, who shot a (335). A few shots here and there, and we would’ve been in position to grab that second spot to advance to states.”
St. John’s Prep captured the North Sectional title with a score of 314, will advance to next week’s state championship round while BC High (330) will also advance.
“It’s a huge jump from Division 2 to Division 1,’’ said Walsh. “St. John’s Prep just has a phenomenal program, and they had guys that were shooting lights out in really tough conditions. The wind was gusting around 20 miles an hour and it definitely affected a lot of the golfers, especially ones in the group that I was watching over. When we saw the conditions of the course combined by the cool and windy weather, we knew it could be a long day for a lot of the golfers, and it was.”
Walsh also cited that inexperience along with the lack of knowledge of the course cited the relatively high scores.
“The competition was extremely tough, and we had a relatively young team to work with this year,” said Walsh. “We lost a lot of key (players) from graduation last year, and we didn’t have the experience like a Trevor Lopez, Owen Egan and Chrstine Mandile to help guide us in a tournament like this.”
Despite not qualifying for next week’s state championship round, it was still a fine season for Winchester. The Red & Black finished with an 11-0 mark against Middlesex League opponents and was 12-1 overall. They also won the Middlesex League Shootout for the fourth year in a row.
Going forward good fortune should continue for Winchester and just Sughrue and Niko Fortier graduate.
“We have a lot of people coming back next year, which is going to be huge for us,’’ said Walsh. “(John) Scully had a huge year for us at No. 1 and Carson Muse is a sophomore as well as several other people who are returning. We were a relatively young team this season, but we accomplished a lot, and we’ll be back next year.”
Rough go for Rockets
Reading finished 10th out of 15 teams with a total medal score of 358 in yesterday’s Division 2 North Sectional Round at Bradford Country Club. Advancing to next week’s state championship round will be Canton (319) followed by Austin Prep (322) and North Andover (323).
“We just didn’t have enough experience and other than Ryan Goodwin, the guys never competed in a sectional tournament before,’’ said Nelson. “The conditions were very tough, and it was very cold and windy. The greens were very fast, and the fairways are very tight. We had a couple of guys that hit some shots that landed out of bounds.”
Goodwin really stood out for the Rockets down the stretch. The senior captain held his own all year competing against the best players in the ML going 5-5-1 in match play.
His 79 under Tuesday’s conditions is commendable.
No one else broke 90 for Reading but it was good experience for the younger golfers like Nate Johnson, Liam Tierney, Brandon Vitarisi and Jack Murray who will all be better players from it.
Despite finishing the season on a rough note, Nelson was pleased with his team’s efforts throughout the season.
“It was a tough day on the course, but I’m very happy with the effort our guys put forth this season,’’ said Nelson. “I had no idea what our season was looking like at the start of the season, and to finish with a 9-1-1 mark in the Middlesex League was beyond my expectations. It was one of the best seasons I’ve ever been a part of and we have a lot of guys returning next year. It was a fun season and the guys competed, and it’s one season that I’ll never forget.”
