WOBURN — The Woburn High boys’ tennis team may have not recorded a win in over two years, but there are hopes of optimism for the program.
Following a winless 0-10 campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened spring season, the Tanners are more than eager to return to a full schedule.
Leading the program for his third season will be head coach Sean Murphy, who is excited to have their first complete season since 2019.
“Things are back to normal and it feels great,’’ said Murphy. “We will be able to play all the teams in the league this year which is great. Last year with the way the schedule worked out we only played the top five teams in the league which was very difficult for us. The team is very excited to have a full schedule and look forward to some very competitive matches this year.”
Murphy has been pleased with the way the players have fared during challenge matches during practices despite the inconsistent weather conditions.
“It has been a little difficult with the weather lately to get some outdoor practice (wind and snow) has had an impact so far,’’ said Murphy. “Overall the practices and matches have been great.”
According to Murphy, 12 players were present on the first day of the season, which is the highest number of participants the Tanners have had.
The Tanners will have five returning players back from last year’s lineup. One setback has been the injury to senior co-captain Yahya Aksadi, who will most likely miss the entire season with a knee injury suffered during the fall’s football season.
Slated to play at first singles will be sophomore assistant captain Rodrigo Ortiz while senior co-captain Marco Centrella should lock up the No.2 spot. At third singles will most likely be incoming freshman Anik Patel, who has managed to rise up through the team depth chart in challenge matches.
“He (Patel) will be a great addition to the team as he has been playing tennis for many years and should help fill in one of those singles spots,’’ said Murphy. “We have a handful of new players who have shown great improvement in the preseason.
Expected to play at No. 1 doubles will be the duo of senior assistant captain Ethan Burlingame and senior Ryan Aleskivitch. The tandem of Joe Gattuso and Logan Hallisey are slated to be the Tanners’ No. 2 combination.
Other additions to the squad include first-year seniors Matheus Donascimento, Ty Eller, Mhammed Mrabet, and Gab Pinto.
“They are all learning quickly about the sport and are great additions to the team,’’ said Murphy. “The majority of our team this year is brand new to tennis.”
Unlike last season, where the Tanners were only allowed to play teams within the Liberty Division, Woburn will play one match against the Freedom Division also, just like in years past.
While the numbers may be high for the program, Murphy acknowledges that inexperience may play a role as the Tanners face tough competition in the Middlesex League.
“I would say our prime weakness this year is going to be inexperience,’’ said Murphy. “Aside from the four returning players, we will have a team that is pretty much brand new to tennis. So it will take some time for everyone to learn the game and get into the swing of things.”
