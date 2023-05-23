READING — On Sunday afternoon the two division leaders (Liberty and Freedom) in the Middlesex League matched up in a game that has been postponed on two prior occasions.
In a sloppily played contest (11 errors) Reading prevailed, 8-4, and in doing so clinched at least a tie for the Liberty Division title.
The Rockets (13-4, 11-4 ML) claimed their first title since 2016. Reading plays at Belmont this Friday in its final league game with a win giving it the outright crown.
Winchester’ (12-6, 11-5) is done with its league schedule and can only hope for a Belmont win to share the division title with Reading.
Sunday, in the third inning with Reading leading 2-0 the Rockets extended the lead to 5-0 and that deficit was too much for the Warriors to overcome.
Will Moore led the inning off by beating out an infield chopper and then Nick Bartalini reached on a catcher’s interference.
Michael Fabiano (3 for 4, 4 RBI) then had the biggest hit of the afternoon when he doubled on a fly ball that hit the base of the center field fence, which scored two runs.
“Fabs had some great swings today,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard, “and that last hit when the game was somewhat in doubt, was huge.”
Another infield error on Matt Walsh grounder to third base scored Fabiano with what turned out to be the winning run.
In the first inning after a Ben Wright single, Moore was hit by a pitch and Bartalini reached on an infield error (the first of six Wakefield errors) with Wright coming around to score.
After Fabiano advanced both runners with a grounder to second base, Matt Walsh beat out a slow roller to the right side to score Reading’s second run of the inning.
In the fourth the Warriors offense woke up and were aided by the worst defensive inning the Rockets had played all season.
Steven Woish doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning and with one out Drew Barrett hit an RBI single to right field.
Aidan Bligh followed with a single to put runners on the corners.
A ground out to Thomas Fratto at first brought home the second run and Jack Raimo was one out away from keeping the damage to a minimum.
Cam DePrizio then singled and a misplay on the throw into the infield allowed DePrizio to advance to second base, with Bligh holding at third base.
The next batter Tylor Roycroft had an infield single to first and second base hole and a throw away in attempt to make the play at first both runs ended up scoring and all of a sudden it was a 5-4 game.
The nightmarish inning continued when a routine grounder to shortstop was thrown high to first base taking Fratto off the base and Roycroft hustled all the way around from second base in an attempt to score.
Fratto was able to make an accurate throw to catcher Nick Mazzarella who made a strong tag to erase Roycroft and deny the Warriors the tying run.
“The fourth inning was a mess it really didn’t represent the type of team we are defensively,” said Blanchard, “but I liked the way we battled back and shut them down 1-2-3 in the next inning, and Jack settled right back down to kind of pitching we have had all season.”
Reading gave itself some breathing room with a single run in the fifth inning when Fabiano and Bryan Beneke singled on either side of two Andrew Martin strikeouts.
Beneke then purposely got himself in a rundown between first and second which allowed Fabiano to break to the plate and score when the throw to the plate was late.
The Rockets gave themselves additional cushion in the sixth when Fabiano put a ribbon on his strong offensive day with a two-run two out single, after Moore reached on an error and Bartalini walked.
Raimo finished strong after allowing four singles in the fourth inning, as only two other Warrior batters reached base over the final three innings and the Rocket defense played errorless the rest of the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.