READING — The Reading High softball team’s incredible season has come to end after a battle with a tough Peabody team.
Peabody defeated Reading, 7-4, Tuesday afternoon in the Round of 16 in the MIAA Division 1 tournament.
Both teams came in having identical 19-2 records and this one was anyone’s game. The Tanners were able to prevail in the end, knocking Reading out a bit earlier than expected.
Reading got runners on all game, but had trouble getting that one big hit as it left the bases loaded twice and left eight runners on base overall.
Despite the loss, Reading pitcher Analise Grady had a phenomenal season in the circle and pitched to keep her team in the game registering 13 strikeouts.
Grady was a transforming presence in her one season with the Lady Rockets after moving to town off a great career in Billerica.
“This was a tough one,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “We got runners on and we just weren’t successful in moving them around the bases. We left the bases loaded twice and they (Peabody) hit the ball well and you can’t take that away from them. She (Abby Bettencourt) did just enough to keep us off balance at the plate and it wasn’t our day. It should be an interesting fight going forward with the teams that are left.”
Peabody will now move on to the Round of 8 and take on Newton North on Friday. Newton North took down No. 1 seed Bishop Feehan.
Peabody pitcher Abby Bettencourt pitched a solid game for the Tanners keeping the Reading hitters off balance and she was a tough out at the plate going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double from the lead-off spot.
With eight graduating seniors, McElroy is sad to see it end like this.
“We had a great season,” said McElroy. “They have so much to be proud of and this was one of my favorite groups of all-time to coach. They were a fun group to watch, to be around and they worked hard all season long. The seniors will be missed.”
McElroy completed her 25th season as Reading coach which leaves her with a 391-160 record.
The Tanners came out swinging as Grady found herself in a little bit of trouble in the top of the first.
Abby Bettencourt led the game off with a home run to right center, quickly putting her team in front 1-0. Next batter Emma Bloom singled and stole second. Grady got the next two batters to strike out but Alanna Grieco singled home Bloom to make it 2-0.
In the bottom of the first, Reading cut the lead in half. With two outs and a runner on second, Grady stepped up and singled Sally Cashin home to put Reading on the board.
Grady came out in the second and was stellar, striking out the side in impressive fashion.
With two outs and nobody on in the bottom half of the second, junior Katie Hurley tripled to left. That brought up Grace Weston and she delivered, hitting an opposite-field home run and putting Reading on top 3-2.
It didn’t take long for Peabody to jump back on top as in the top of the third, the top of the lineup came out swinging.
After a double by Abby Bettencourt, Bloom homered to center erasing Reading’s lead and putting Peabody back on top 4-3. The Tanners grabbed another run later in the inning to extend the lead to 5-3.
Reading had a golden chance to retake the lead in the bottom of the third as it had the bases loaded with two outs. But, Bettencourt got Ava Kiley to ground-out to second to end the threat.
Grady seemed to find a groove towards the middle half of the game as the Lady Rockets entered the bottom of the fifth chasing two.
With one out, Jackie Malley singled and then Grady walked, putting two runners on for Caroline Higgins.
Higgins delivered an RBI single scoring Malley to put Reading within two.
Grady retired the side in order in the top of the sixth, but Reading was unable to capitalize in the bottom half of the inning.
Peabody grabbed a key insurance run in the top of the seventh, giving Reading a tall task to come back from.
Reading tried to make something happen in the bottom of the seventh. With one out Higgins singled. The game ended on a double play as Emily Martell grounded out to the pitcher. She threw to second to get Higgins and then they got Martell at first for the DP, ending Reading’s outstanding season with a 19-3 final record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.