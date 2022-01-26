BURLINGTON — The Red Devils have quickly become a tough team to prepare for. You simply do not see, or can replicate in practice, the type of outside shooting the Burlington High boys basketball team can display on a nightly basis.
Recently the Devils made 24 3-pointers in a game. Well, last night against Woburn at Vanella Gym it wasn’t quite that proficient but 19 made threes in 49 attempts is pretty darn good shooting. That paved the way for an 83-55 runaway from the Tanners (6-6, 5-5 ML).
What makes the Devils (9-4, 7-3) a tough guard is not so much the volume of threes they launch (they do shoot it like an NBA team), it is because all five starters can shoot them well. You really cannot take one player out of the game without another, or two, doing damage as a result.
“They can all shoot it, I give credit to them,” said Woburn first-year coach Randy Parker. “They make shots in their own gym. I also thought they got more open shots than we wanted. Not closing out; not getting the hands up to shooters. It wasn’t our best effort.”
Six-foot-2 wing player Logan Ciulla led the bombing raid for the Devils by making seven from distance on 18 attempts. Senior point guard Shane Mahoney was 5 for 10 from three. They led the scoring with 27 and 21 points respectively.
The Devils hit threes early and often. After Woburn took its lone lead of 2-0 on a pair of free throws by Liam Dillon, Burlington made seven of 12 from deep to take a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. Mahoney made three of them while Ciulla was heating up with two treys.
“At the high school level on the varsity level you cannot start out and give a team 25 points,” said Parker. “We dug ourselves way too deep a hole to start. We weren’t ready to start the game.”
Burlington did stretch the lead to 16 (28-12) on a three from Eric Sekyaya. But the shots stopped falling for a stretch allowing the Tanners to claw back in. Twice Woburn worked it down to 10 in the final 2:30 but no closer. The halftime score was 38-28, Burlington.
“In the second quarter the first five, five and a half, six minutes, we were pretty good,” said Parker. “But, those were the only five or six minutes we were.”
Ciulla’s hot long-range shooting got Burlington back in command in the third quarter. He made four 3-pointers with the last one swelling the lead to 23 points (61-38).
But, Woburn didn’t fold and went on an 11-0 run. Joe Gattuso (18 points) scored seven points in this stretch while Brett Tuzzolo hit a deep three to give the Tanners a glimmer of hope down 61-49 early in the fourth.
Then Burlington started getting hot again, going on a 16-4 run to take a 77-53 lead with just over two minutes to play when both teams went to the bench.
“Every time maybe we thought we’d get maybe a little bit of a run, they answered,” said Parker. “They are a good team, a great team, and they are coached well. I can definitely see them making a run in that Division 2 tournament.
Woburn goes back to the grind of the Liberty Division beginning with a trip to Hawkes Field House on Friday at 5:15 p.m. to play Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.