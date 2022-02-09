READING — For the sixth straight Tuesday, the Reading High boys basketball team came out with a victory.
The 56-53 win against Arlington at Hawkes Field House was also the first time this season that the Rockets put together back-to-back wins.
“This was a typical Middlesex League game,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We’re 7-6 inside the league and 0-2 outside of it. In this league, anyone can beat anyone.”
Reading (7-8) also avenged a 65-45 loss to the Spy Ponders that took place on Jan. 6.
“We wanted to defend better,” Morrissey said. “They ran their offense really well the last time. We shot the ball better this time.”
After three quarters, the score was tied at 39-39. At the start of the final quarter, the teams traded 3-pointers. Luke Benson put Reading in the lead with the first one. Matt Nufer responded for Arlington to tie it at 42.
The Rockets broke the tie and took the lead for good with eight straight points, two 3-pointers from Tim Mulvey with a close-range basket from Carter Fox between them. Reading led 50-42 with 4:04 left in regulation.
Mulvey scored all of his team-leading 14 points in the second half and finished the game with four 3-pointers. He now has a team-leading 39 threes on the season.
“Tim shot very well and has been shooting very well lately,” Morrissey said. “Carter had a good second half and had a big basket for us.”
While Reading did not make a shot from the floor after Mulvey’s final three, the Rockets did make six of their last nine free throws. James Murphy’s two free throws with 10.4 seconds left in the game put Reading up 56-50. James Dingman made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Arlington (6-9) to make the final margin of victory three points.
Despite making just four shots from the floor in the second quarter, Reading held a 26-23 lead at the half. Three of the Rockets’ second-quarter baskets were 3-pointers, with Jesse Doherty making two of them and Eric Pettorossi adding one. Pettorossi’s 3-pointer put Reading up, 24-15 with 4:23 left in the half. Patrick DuRoss capped off the first-half scoring for Reading with a 10-footer with three minutes left.
Arlington pulled within three points before halftime on a pair of baskets from Owen Haglund.
Doherty and Pettorossi each scored 11 points with two 3-pointers each. It was another good shooting night for the Rockets from deep with nine made 3-pointers.
“Jesse defended well,” Morrissey said. “He just cares about winning. Eric always could shoot. He had to play a lot and he did well.”
Arlington outscored the Rockets 16-13 in the third quarter. The Spy Ponders opened the second half with four straight points to go up 27-26. The score was tied three times in the quarter, including at the end of it after Benson’s shot under the basket with 23.2 seconds left to make it 39-39.
“Arlington was getting most of the loose balls in the first half,” Morrissey said. “We did a better job getting the loose balls in the second half and a better job rebounding.”
Jayden Williams led Arlington with 13 points. Will Tsafack and Haglund scored 12 each.
