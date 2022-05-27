WILMINGTON — The Reading High softball team is officially the Middlesex Liberty Division champions after its dominating win over Wilmington.
The Lady Rockets defeated the Wildcats, 15-2, Thursday afternoon behind another stellar pitching performance from senior Analise Grady and a good offensive attack led by senior captains Jackie Malley, Emily Martell and Grace Weston who all had two hits each.
Reading broke open a close game with five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Not only did Grady have a great outing in the circle, but had three hits at the plate including a home run and five RBIs.
“We had a bit of a slow start,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “But, I give the girls a lot of credit. They had the prom (Wednesday), so we didn’t practice and they were able to dig deep and find a way to win this game. They did a great job. When you get to a game that has a lot of meaning to it, there are a lot of emotions and added pressure so I am proud of them for getting it done.”
After only going 6-7 last year in a Covid-shortened season, the Lady Rockets came out with something to prove this season and they did just that. With one regular season game remaining, Reading stands at an impressive 17-2 (14-2 ML). The Lady Rockets have put together a great season and it has paid off as they finish alone in first place, winning the Liberty Division title.
“It is awesome to have won the league title,” said McElroy. “But, we are not done yet. We want to finish strong on Saturday and take that momentum into the tournament. This group of kids has been a lot of fun and it starts with the great captain leadership.”
Malley, one of the senior captains for the Lady Rockets, has been a force at the plate all season long and she continued her tremendous season in this one getting the scoring started for Reading in the top of the first.
With two outs, Malley stepped in and hit a home run to left quickly putting Reading on top 1-0.
The blast was Malley’s 12th home run of the season. After going 2 for 3 in the game, she is batting .619 (39 for 63).
Grady had a perfect first two innings and Reading grabbed another run in the top of the third to make it 2-0.
Wilmington fired back in the bottom of the third. With a runner on second and one out, Abby Leclair tripled to center to cut Reading’s lead to one. Next batter Brooke Kieran hit a line drive single to right to tie the game at 2-2.
In the top half of the fourth, Grady helped out her own cause putting Reading back on top 3-2 with a home run to left.
After a two-run single by Grady in the top of the fifth the Lady Rockets went ahead 5-2, but Wilmington remained within striking distance.
Reading finally opened the game up in the top of the sixth sending 10 batters to the plate scoring five runs.
Sophomore Ella Haley got it all started with one out in the inning with a single. After an Ava Kiley walk and single by Weston, the bases were loaded. Next batter Cashin walked to bring home a run and then Martell hit a two-run single to give Reading the 8-2 advantage.
Reading scored two more in the inning and didn’t stop there and scored five more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Wilmington pitcher Julia Archor walked the first four batters of the inning as Reading remained patient at the plate. Malley made it a 13-2 game with a big two-run single later in the inning and Grady followed that up with another two RBI hit to put the run rule in effect and give the Lady Rockets the big win and the league title.
Reading will close out the regular season Saturday at Concord-Carlisle in a non-league battle at 3 p.m.
