WOBURN — The summer baseball season got underway, last night at Carroll Field, and Woburn celebrated its new league (Lou Tompkins) with a 2-1 victory over Reading Red.
The Tanners feature a large portion of its 2022 high school varsity squad, including No. 1 pitcher Owen Ackerman, who tossed six innings of no-hit ball and picked up the victory in this LTA A (18-and-under) Division game.
The Rockets are split into two teams with a mixture of high school veterans and next year's varsity candidates on each. There is the Red team, and also Reading Black, which is also on the Woburn and Reading Red schedules.
While the Tanners and Rockets are natural rivals in the Middlesex League, this game definitely had the feel that it is summer baseball and the overall intensity of a high school varsity game takes a back seat to development and enjoying the game above all else.
Like as stated early, Ackerman had a no-hitter through six innings, but happily gave way so a new pitcher could bat in his slot in the bottom of the sixth, and pitch the seventh inning.
Shawn Marsh looked sharp while striking out the first batter he faced, but then struggled a bit, allowing a single and two walks, loading the bases with one out. Jackson Powers came in to relieve Marsh. Powers walked in one run before getting the third out and notching the save.
On the Reading side, the Rockets got good pitching from starter Billy Beneke and relievers Will Moore and Joe Ciccariello.
Beneke only pitched the first two innings, allowing one run. Moore retired the first eight batters he faced before struggling to get the third out in the fifth. He walked in one run before retiring the side. Ciccariello was in line for the victory in the seventh after pitching a shutout inning.
Despite not getting a hit until the seventh, Reading still had baserunners in the first five innings via walks and errors.
Tyler Abreu reached, leading off the game, on an error, in the top of the first. He made it to second on a ground out before getting picked off. Ackerman struck out the next batter to retire the side.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Ryan Lush walked and stole second and third bases. Mike Arsenault walked and stole second, and Danny DeFeo walked to load the bases.
Tre Dowd drove in the first run of the game with an infield single before Beneke got the next two batters to get out of the jam.
Beneke walked, leading off the second, but he was eventually forced at second for the third out of the inning. The Tanners likewise got their leadoff man on with a walk, but Jeremy Barreto was also forced at second as Beneke experienced no further trouble.
The third and fourth innings were uneventful as Ackerman and Moore were in control on the mound. The Rockets got two men on in the top of the fifth, as Nick Mazzarella walked and Moore reached on an error with one out.
It was no problem for Ackerman, who got the next two batters on a fly to deep right and a ground ball to second base.
In the bottom of the fifth, Woburn got a big insurance run. With two outs, Sean Venezia kept the inning alive with a line drive single to left. Moore walked Powers before Lush reached on an infield single to load the bases. Arsenault walked to force in a run before before Powers was thrown out at home trying to score on a wild pitch.
Ackerman's first perfect inning was his last, the sixth. He ended up walking three and striking out five.
In the top of the seventh, Marsh struck out the first batter before Beneke lined a single past the reach of Arsenault at first base. After walks to Chris Shin and Mazzarella loaded the bases, Powers came on in relief of Marsh and got the second out of the inning with a strikeout.
Ciccariello walked to force in the first run of the game for the Rockets, but Powers induced a pop fly to shallow center for the final out of the game.
Woburn's next game is on Monday (5:45 p.m.) when the Tanners challenge Reading Black at Moscariello Ballpark.
Reading Red has a home-and-home series with Waltham, Monday and Tuesday. The first game is Monday night (7:45 p.m.) at Nipper Maher Park in Waltham.
