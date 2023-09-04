READING — The Reading High boys' soccer team will be looking to get back in a positive path, this season, after a tough second half of the 2022 season left the Rockets with a final regular season record of 4-11-1.
Reading had gotten off to a good start to the season, but injuries, including to its two captains, plus the realities of playing in the loaded Middlesex League Liberty Division, led to the struggles down the stretch of the regular season.
Because of that difficulty in their schedule (third toughest in MIAA Div. 2) the Rockets still qualified for the tournament as the 32nd seed. They beat Northampton in the preliminary round before playing well in a 2-0 loss to top seed Oliver Ames, which went on to win the Div. 2 State title.
"We saw a little bit of everything happen to us, last year," said Reading coach Dan McGrath (132-131-50), heading into his 19th season at the helm. "We couldn't get out of our own way."
Reading graduated the two captains, but the rest of the Rockets are back, leaving them in an excellent position to move forward this fall. Reading did lose one player to an off-season knee injury, but another player who transferred out, last year, has transferred back in, this year.
"I'm excited for the season," said McGrath. "We've scrimmaged three Dual County League teams in the preseason, and we have more than held our own against them. We are a little banged up, with four or five players out with minor injuries, but all the players know that when one of us goes down, another has to be ready to step up."
The Rockets will be led by their three senior co-captains, all of whom are focused on defense. They include Tyler Alberto, Will Hughes and Henry Skehan.
Alberto is in his second year as the starter, bringing experience and great leadership to the position.
"Tyler is the kind of player who can change a game," said McGrath.
Hughes and Skehan will be the starting inside fullbacks. Both were among the injured, last year, but they are now healthy and are coming off great summers.
The outside marking backs are senior Drew Cullen and junior Quinn Synnott. McGrath says they are both good 1-v-1 defenders and are coming into their own in terms of knowing when to go on the attack.
Reading's best player may be junior Nick Mirogiannis in the central midfield.
"Nick is one of the premier players in the league," said McGrath. "We get a lot from our attack when the ball is on Nick's foot."
Junior Kapil Shastri will be the other inside midfielder, and the rotating outside halfbacks will be junior Leo Diedrich and senior Manny Caetano and junior Dylan Mehta. The latter trio are expected to enhance the Rocket offensive attack. Also battling for playing time in the central midfield are seniors John Goodhue and Hayes Littlefield.
"We have a lot of players fighting for spots in the starting lineup," said McGrath. "It's good to have competition."
Reading has a variety of players who will see time along the front line, beginning with sophomore Jacob Frank, and older brother Patrick Frank, a senior. McGrath describes junior Clay Chase as "quick and dynamic, with a nose for the goal.” He describes the trio as "heady, athletic players."
Seniors Danny Henneberry, Miguel Borrero and Henry Kyle bring depth off the bench in the midfield. Defensive depth comes from Nick Austin on the outside, and Jack Nelson on the inside.
"We have a good mix of players, and we are coming into the season optimistic," said McGrath. "The league is what it is; teams don't go down in our division, they're good every year. The crossover games will be tough, too. You have to come to play every day, and to play together as a unit."
With 14 seniors on this year's squad, the Rockets will have a bunch of "floaters," which are players who will split their time between the varsity and junior varsity. McGrath wants these future varsity full-timers to have an idea what to expect when they are competing at the varsity level.
Reading will close out its scrimmage schedule Saturday morning (9 a.m.), against North Reading at Hollingsworth Field.
The Rockets open up their regular season Thursday (4:15 p.m.) with a game against ML Freedom Division rival Wilmington.
