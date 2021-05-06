WOBURN — With a very experience and talented group the Woburn High girls outdoor track team finished a perfect 5-0 in dual meets two years ago to win its fourth straight Liberty Division title, and extend its winning streak in dual meets to 23 straight.
Things started to change when Jacqui Barrett stepped down as Woburn’s head coach after the 2019 season. Chris Keane, the boys indoor track coach, took over as the girls outdoor track coach before last season, but didn’t get a chance to coach the squad when the season was cancelled by the coronavirus.
This season Keane inherits a team that took a hit losing about 20 tracksters over the last two years to graduation. But with 48 out for this year’s team, 19 of whom are back from the 2019 squad, Keane is optimistic the Tanners will continue to achieve the same success this year, and compete for a fifth straight division title.
“I am very excited to coach this girls team,” said Keane. “I was so disappointed when (last) season was cancelled. It’s a very hard-working group with athletes from all different sports. I’m very excited for the opportunity for our team to compete for the Liberty Division championship again this season.”
The efforts of their senior captains will go a long way in bolstering the team’s chances. This group consists of Inez Austin in the shot put and discus. Kacy Cole and Julianna Scholtes in distance events. Christina Negri in the 400 hurdles, and Bobby Toscano in the sprints, along with senior Friel Boutif in the javelin.
Woburn will begin its season on Thursday when it meets Arlington at Peirce Field (4 p.m.).
Retuning athletes: Seniors – Inez Austin (captain, shot put, discus), Kacy Cole (captain, distance), Julianna Scholtes (captain, distance), Christina Negri (captain, 400 hurdles), Bobbi Toscano (captain, sprints), Friel Boutif (javelin). Juniors – Emma Patrissi (jumps, throws, sprints), Nubia Pereira (middle distance), Olivia Poole (distance), Alivia Forester (sprints, triple jump).
Promising newcomers: Junior – Carley Dangora (sprints, long jump, javelin). Sophomores – Cyndea Labissiere (hurdles, sprints, high jump), Colleen Curran (hurdles), Cammie Connors (sprints). Freshmen – Grace Battista (middle distance), Riley Power (sprints).
