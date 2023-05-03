WILMINGTON — The streaky Woburn High baseball team made it four to the good in its latest run with a 4-0 shutout of Wilmington, Friday afternoon at Scanlon Field.
The Tanners are now 7-5 overall and 6-4 in the Middlesex League Liberty Division.
Woburn freshman Avery Powers made it two-for-two in two starts, improving his overall record to 3-1 in the process.
Powers went four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and six walks, while striking out four. Junior Matt Chiodo went the rest of the way, allowing three hits and striking out one while notching his first save.
The Tanners got three runs in the first two innings, and then did not score their fourth run until the top of the seventh. In between, Wildcats starter Aidan Balter settled into a groove, allowing just an infield hit and three walks over four innings. Brian Banks pitched the seventh.
"Avery didn't have his best stuff today, but I thought he might have been squeezed a bit towards the latter part of the time he was out there," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "But you have to play baseball and control what you can control. He threw good enough to get us to where we were, and dealt us out of two tough situations where he either struck out someone or got the out when he needed to."
Both teams had seven hits, but Woburn's team speed made the difference. The Tanners went six-for-six on stolen base attempts, including a double-steal, and all four of their runs involved a single followed by a steal of second.
The Wildcats had one runner thrown out stealing, on their only attempt, but that appeared to be a missed sign by the batter on either a bunt or hit-and-run.
Woburn scored the first run in the top of the first. Jackson Powers (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 SBs) singled and stole second. Connor Welch delivered a two-out line-drive single to drive Jackson Powers in from second.
Avery Powers allowed a single to Mike Monteforte and walked Burke Zimmer to start the bottom of the first. He then retired the next three batters on a pop up and two swinging strikeouts.
In the top of the second, the Tanners sent eight batters to the plate, and came away with two runs and a 3-0 lead.
Eric Paradis got it started with a single and a stolen base. Balter got the next two batters before Avery Powers kept the inning alive with an RBI-single to drive in Paradis. Powers stole second, Jeremy Barreto walked, Jackson Powers singled to load the bases, and Danny DeFeo walked to bring home Avery Powers.
Eric Spinney walked and Monteforte reached on an infield single to start the Wilmington third. This was when Spinney was thrown out at third stealing on what might have been a missed sign. Avery Powers got the next batter on a called third strike, and the third out came on a force play at second.
The Wildcats had another great chance to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Noah Spencer led off with a double to deep right, Connor Lovell reached on an infield hit to third, which kept Spencer on second. Spencer was then forced at third for the first out, and Banks walked to load the bases.
Right when it looked like Wilmington was going to break through, the next batter hit into a 6-4-3 double play, with Jackson Powers getting it started at shortstop, to end the threat and retire the side.
The Wildcats had a runner in scoring position in the fifth when Avery Powers reached his pitch limit with two outs. Chiodo came on and got the third out with a ground ball to Jack Lee at third. It was the beginning of a successful two and one-third of an inning stint in relief.
"Chiodo came in and did a good job," said Wells. "We talked about it earlier in the week, we are going to throw whoever was ready to get a win (Friday). It was nice to see Chiodo go out there and throw strikes for us."
Banks came on to start the seventh for the Wildcats, and he was greeted with an excellent bunt down the third base line by Jackson Powers with which there was no play. Powers stole second and then scored on three two-out walks to Luke Gangi, Paradis and Lee, who got the run batted in for the 4-0 lead.
The shutout was threatened briefly when Wilmington got back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Monteforte went to third on the second single, and it appeared nobody was left to cover second. Zimmer saw the opportunity and went for it, only to have Jackson Powers recover in time to tag him out at second. A fly ball to right ended the contest.
"The double-play ball was a huge play during the game," said Wells. "That play at the end of the game where the kid tried to get the extra base was huge, too."
