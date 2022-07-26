LYNN — Considering how many runs Reading scored in Saturday’s Section 4 Little League title game, it sounds strange to say it, but defense really did win this championship.
Though Gloucester had the bases loaded three times in the six-inning game, Reading prevailed, 10-2, at Charlie Reinfuss Field.
Reading, a team that has yet to lose through district and sectional play, will compete in the state’s final four at the Michael F. Dunn Little League Complex at Hollingsworth Park in Braintree. In the opening game on Friday, Reading will play the Section 1 champion, Pittsfield American.
This is the farthest a Reading 12-year-old Little League team has gone since its re-entry into Little League in 2014. The 2017 and 2021 teams won the districts but did not advance out of the sectionals.
“The way we held up was great,” said Reading coach Mike Wondolowski. “We talk about playing team defense. We threw two runners out at home. Even though we were up 10-2, we always felt like it was a one or two-run game. That’s an amazing team.”
Gloucester finished the game with 11 runners left on base. In the first inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, a pitch from starter Dylan St. Hillaire got by catcher Jack Barry. Barry played the ball off the backstop and threw to St. Hillaire in time to retire Bryce Albano at the plate for the third out.
In the second, Gloucester had bases loaded and one out. Albano hit a grounder to second baseman Teddy Palm, who threw home to force out Giuseppe Ferrara. St. Hillaire got out of the inning when he struck out Jack Higgins.
St. Hillaire, who pitched until the fifth, when Barry took over with two on and no outs, earned the win. He also had a big day at the plate.
Hitting in the ninth spot, he drove in seven runs, four on a grand slam in the second and three more on a bases-loaded triple in the third, helping Reading take a 10-0 lead. He was two for three and only a leaping catch on a line drive by Gloucester shortstop Luke Salah for the third out in the fourth kept St. Hillaire from adding a likely double and at least two more RBI to his totals.
In the second, with one out, Matthew Wondolowski reached first on an error. Dominick Fratto and Cormack Fitzgerald followed with base hits to lead the bases. St. Hillaire hit his second home run of the tournament over the fence in right-center, putting Reading up, 4-0.
“I think that was an 0-2 pitch,” Mike Wondollowski said. “We tell our guys to put the ball in play in situations like that.”
In the third, St. Hillaire drove in three of the six runs Reading scored in that inning, driving a triple to the gap in right-center, scoring Barry (fielder’s choice), Owen Prior (base hit) and Nolan McKinnon (hit by pitch). McKinnon pushed in the first run of the inning, which Jack Schuler scored. Schuler led off with a single to center. He took second on a botched double play ball, while Barry was safe at first. They each advanced a base when Stephen Pizzotti grounded to first for the first out. Prior loaded the bases with an infield hit.
St. Hillaire scored when Palm reached on an error. Andrew Wright followed with a double to center, scoring Palm and making it 10-0.
Gloucester got on the board in the bottom of the third. Salah (four-for-four) led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. After Pip Emerson walked, Chase Albano hit a single up the middle, scoring Salah. St. Hillaire retired the next three batters, striking out the last two, to get out of the inning.
In the fifth, Salah led off with a single and Emerson walked. Barry took over and Chase Albano singled, loading the bases. Salah scored when Ferrara hit a grounder to short. Albano was forced out at second, Ferrara was safe at first and Salah scored on the play.
After Prior, the catcher, caught a pop-up for the second out, Barry induced a grounder to second, ending the inning.
Reading 9, Andover 3
With its spot in the Section 4 title game assured, Reading wrapped up pool play with a 9-3 win against Andover on Friday.
Schuler hit a two-run home run for Reading. Fitzgerald hit a triple. After St. Hillaire pitched the first, McKinnon pitched the final five innings for the win.
